Kim Kardashian reveals real reason behind going 'solo' in business

Kim Kardashian dishes details on the rare topic of conversation between her and Kylie Jenner

Photo: Kim Kardashian reveals real reason behind Kylie Jenner going 'solo' in business

Kim Kardashian revealed the one thing that she would never discuss with Kylie Jenner.



The ex-wife of the controversial rapper, Kanye West, recently appeared for a chit-chat with Bustle. During this conversation, the mother of four weighed in on her relationship with youngest sister, Kylie Jenner.

When asked if Kylie and she discuss ideas related to their individual beauty brands, Kim simply denied.

The 43-year-old beauty mogul shared, "We actually don't really communicate about it,” noting “,I mean, Kylie and I have very different brands."

Stating the reason for this approach, Kim revealed that both the sisters prefer ”to do exactly what we wanted” and this approach helps them “not to be influenced by the other person and their choices.”

“So we have never really discussed it, to be honest,” she insisted.

However, the reality TV star commented that sometimes the Kardashian-Jenner sisters do think alike.

"Sometimes we'll call each other and be like, wait, you just posted that, I'm doing a campaign just like that. How is that possible? And we literally think it's not possible, but we're just sisters and think alike," she confessed.

In conclusion, Kim disclosed to the outlet, "Things happen like that where we're like, oh, we should have communicated, but we also aren't going to check in with each other every time we're launching something. That doesn't make sense either," after which she moved on to the next topic.

For those unversed, Kim Kardashian is the founder of a beauty brand, SKKN by Kim, whereas Kylie Jenner owns Kylie Cosmetics.