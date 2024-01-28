 
menu
Sunday, January 28, 2024
By
Samuel Moore

Kim Kardashian reveals real reason behind going 'solo' in business

Kim Kardashian dishes details on the rare topic of conversation between her and Kylie Jenner

By
Samuel Moore

Sunday, January 28, 2024

Photo: Kim Kardashian reveals real reason behind Kylie Jenner going solo in business
Photo: Kim Kardashian reveals real reason behind Kylie Jenner going 'solo' in business

Kim Kardashian revealed the one thing that she would never discuss with Kylie Jenner. 

The ex-wife of the controversial rapper, Kanye West, recently appeared for a chit-chat with Bustle. During this conversation, the mother of four weighed in on her relationship with youngest sister, Kylie Jenner.

When asked if Kylie and she discuss ideas related to their individual beauty brands, Kim simply denied.

The 43-year-old beauty mogul shared, "We actually don't really communicate about it,” noting “,I mean, Kylie and I have very different brands."

Stating the reason for this approach, Kim revealed that both the sisters prefer ”to do exactly what we wanted” and this approach helps them “not to be influenced by the other person and their choices.”

“So we have never really discussed it, to be honest,” she insisted.

However, the reality TV star commented that sometimes the Kardashian-Jenner sisters do think alike.

"Sometimes we'll call each other and be like, wait, you just posted that, I'm doing a campaign just like that. How is that possible? And we literally think it's not possible, but we're just sisters and think alike," she confessed.

In conclusion, Kim disclosed to the outlet, "Things happen like that where we're like, oh, we should have communicated, but we also aren't going to check in with each other every time we're launching something. That doesn't make sense either," after which she moved on to the next topic.

For those unversed, Kim Kardashian is the founder of a beauty brand, SKKN by Kim, whereas Kylie Jenner owns Kylie Cosmetics

Matthew Perry's ‘Friends' co-stars worried about abuse claims tainting ‘the brand'
Matthew Perry's ‘Friends' co-stars worried about abuse claims tainting ‘the brand'
Fans react to Paxton Singleton's arrest
Fans react to Paxton Singleton's arrest
Bradley Cooper's mom is ‘unforeseen hurdle' in Gigi Hadid romance
Bradley Cooper's mom is ‘unforeseen hurdle' in Gigi Hadid romance
Gwen Stefani's son didn't know she was in No Doubt: ‘It was so weird'
Gwen Stefani's son didn't know she was in No Doubt: ‘It was so weird'
Snoop Dogg makes a rare confession about a popular political figure
Snoop Dogg makes a rare confession about a popular political figure
Jeremy Renner reveals what he learned from life-threatening accident
Jeremy Renner reveals what he learned from life-threatening accident
Kim Kardashian reveals lofty career plans for her kids with Kanye West
Kim Kardashian reveals lofty career plans for her kids with Kanye West
‘SNL': Justin Timberlake, Jimmy Fallon bring back nostalgic 'Barry Gibbs' show video
‘SNL': Justin Timberlake, Jimmy Fallon bring back nostalgic 'Barry Gibbs' show
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive security warning regarding Montecito mansion video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive security warning regarding Montecito mansion
Dakota Johnson honors Taylor Swift in hilarious ‘SNL' monologue video
Dakota Johnson honors Taylor Swift in hilarious ‘SNL' monologue
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘vulnerable' in public court
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘vulnerable' in public court
Meghan Markle fans receive exciting news amid King Charles, Kate Middleton health woes video
Meghan Markle fans receive exciting news amid King Charles, Kate Middleton health woes