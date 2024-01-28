'Anxious' Brad Pitt believes in future with Angelina Jolie's kids: Report

Brad Pitt, who is currently dating Ines de Ramon, shares six children with ex-wife Angelina Jolie

Photo: 'Anxious' Brad Pitt believes in future with Angelina Jolie's kids

Brad Pitt is reportedly 'optimistic' about meeting his kids, whom he shares with Angelia Jolie.

Earlier, reports suggested that the Meet Joe Black alum had hired an exceptional PR expert, Matthew Hiltzick, to help him restore the bond between him and his six children.

For those unversed, Brad’s relationship with his kids reportedly got bruised as the consequence of his and Angelina Jolie’s ‘explosive’ plane fight in 2016.

Following this event, Ines De Ramon’s boyfriend repeatedly received major snubs from his children.

As per the latest findings of OK! Magazine, an insider spilled the beans about his eldest three kids, Maddox, 22, Pax, 20 and Zahara,18, and revealed that they have completely 'ghosted' their father after his tumultuous divorce with Angelina.

"They don’t speak to him anymore," the insider dished.

Speaking of his other children, Shiloh, 17, and the twins Knox and Vivienne, 15, the insider shared that the actor is only allowed to visit them due to a court ordered custody agreement.

With that being said, the ‘desperate’ father reportedly holds a positive view that he will see all of his kids again one day.

"It’s pretty awkward, because their siblings have cut them out of their lives, But he’s holding out hope that they’ll eventually come around," the insider added.

Nonetheless, the source maintained that Brad is ‘anxious’ because this reunion seems impossible, with Angelina Jolie still making "jabs at him in the press, constantly talking about how she’s spent years healing from the pain he caused the family," after which the insider signed off.