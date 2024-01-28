Matthew Perry's ‘Friends' co-stars worried about abuse claims tainting ‘the brand'

Matthew Perry’s co-stars are disturbed by abuse claims but also worried about the 'Friends' brand

Matthew Perry’s Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc are stressed by the abuse accusations against him.

Following his tragic death in October 2023, insiders claimed that the 17 Again star had been "verbally, emotionally and physically abusive" toward multiple women he knew, including ex-fiancée Molly Hurwitz.

One insider claimed Perry "wasn’t a horrible human being. [But] he was so warped in his addiction that he wasn’t himself and the man he should be."

Now, insiders say the late actor’s co-stars are pained by the accusations. "They all want to remember the kind and loving Matthew they know," a source told Star magazine . "It’s appalling he’s getting torn apart when he’s not here to defend himself."

The source explained: "They have a vested interest in keeping the Friends brand thriving since there are streaming deals to be renewed and lucrative reunions to be organized. Having the brand tainted by association is a massive headache."

They added: "They depend on those residuals. Friends money has allowed them all to be extremely picky about the work they’ve chosen ever since."

Perry passed away on October 28, 2023. He was found unresponsive in his hot tub at his L.A. home, with his cause of death later found to be "acute effects of Ketamine."