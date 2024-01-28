Princess Kate's surgery coverage ‘backfired' on Royal Family

Princess Kate’s surgery coverage is not what the royal PR team would have expected, per an expert

Princess Kate underwent an abdominal surgery on January 16, and Kensington Palace released a statement to brief the public about the surgery.

However, one royal expert believes news coverage following their statements hasn’t been exactly what the Palace PR team would have expected.

Journalist Joanna Jarjue told a news outlet: "I think that some of it's actually kind of backfired on the royal family. And I don't think that it's the royal family's fault necessarily."

She added: "I think that it would have been good to have that kind of transparency from Kate as well as Charles, for the people who are worried sick and really concerned about her. But also it just creates this kind of storm.”

"But I think some of the reporting, especially when it comes to William and how he's supporting her, I don't think that it's with the public as much as what certain people thought it would," she remarked.

The Princess of Wales is currently recovering from the “planned” surgery. According to the official statement, she is scheduled to stay in the hospital for 14 days in total. Kate is expected to return to royal duties after Easter.

The Princess has been visited by her husband Prince William daily, per reports. However, her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis have yet to visit her.