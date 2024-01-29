It has just been revealed that King Charles will be taking a lengthy backstage seat for his recovery, for a few months at least

King Charles to ‘sit out’ for healing after prostate surgery

King Charles will no longer be taking on any royal duties, according to latest reports.

The news has been brought to light by an inside source close to Sky News Australia.

They claimed the monarch would be returning to his royal duties, a few months after doctors cleared him post-surgery.

For those unversed, King Charles has recently undergone surgery for an enlarged prostate, and it coincided with Kate Middleton’s abdominal surgery, the details of which are not disclosed.

Read More: Kate Middleton hospital stay post abdominal surgery marks one week

A few days ago Queen Camilla also gave royal fans a small update on the monarch’s health status and claimed that he is “doing fine, thank you,” in one of her hospital visits last Friday.

As of now, it has been revealed that the Queen made timely visits to her husband, all while Prince William balances his time between the three Wales kids and his wife Kate Middleton who is said to return to engagements by Easter.