Prince Harry wants 'closeness' with King Charles as father 'not getting any younger'

Prince Harry would be forced to pay a visit to his father, King Charles, as His Majesty has undergone prostrate surgery.

The Duke of Sussex might make amends with his ailing father in London.

A source revealed: "The king and the Princess of Wales have received support from Prince Harry and Meghan regarding their health. The Duke and Duchess contacted both parties in different ways to pass on their concern and best wishes."

However, PR guru Lynn Carratt, not a reunion could be unlikely amid tensions between the family : "They are said to have already reached out to him and Catherine privately to show their support.

"When Harry learned of Charles's health scare, he likely will have given him a private call. Camilla is likely to be keeping them updated on Charles's recovery.

"Whatever has happened in the past they are still father and son and Charles isn’t getting any younger, and there is nothing like an illness of loved one to bring you closer together." Lynn then noted