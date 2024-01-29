 
Eloise Wells Morin

Queen Camilla uses her 'dignity' to combat Prince Harry attacks

Eloise Wells Morin

Queen Camilla is using a dignified way to respond to Prince Harry’s insults.

Her Majesty, who has been portrayed as the villain in the Duke of Sussex’s life, as portrayed in his memoir ‘Spare,’ uses a prudent way to maintain her position.

Royal expert Robert Hardman writes: “Since the Sussexes departure from the United Kingdom, Queen Camilla has found herself cast as the dangerous villain of the piece by Prince Harry. With her on the way to being Queen Consort there was going to be people or bodies left in the street.

“For her part Queen Camilla was content to let it pass. There was to be no selective briefing on the matter, no friends given the nod to voice sadness or disappointment or set the record straight.

“After nearly two decades as a member of the Royal Family she works on the basis that the public have a pretty good idea of what they are getting. Her response to noises off from California would be business as usual with a smile and without a word,” he notes.

