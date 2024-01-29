Prince Harry will not like King Charles handing over kingship to Prince William

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle could go 'wild' after Kate become Queen

Prince Harry will seemingly be very jealous if King Charles decides to abdicate in favour of Prince William.

Considering His Majesty’s current health state, expert Peter Lloyd has asked him to exit the monarchy.

He said during a debate on GB News: "I think that King Charles should abdicate and I think that Prince William should step up and do the job, purely because I would love to see the reaction of Harry and Meghan. Imagine how delicious that would be to see them foaming at the mouth over William becoming King?"

Speaking then about Meghan and Harry, the expert suggested that they will be jealous of any changes: "Well, they'd be wild and jealous. Catherine would be Queen."

Speaking further about King, the expert added: "In terms of the engagements that he's carried out, he carries out about three or four times the engagements that William does."