 
menu
Monday, January 29, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle could go 'wild' after Kate become Queen

Prince Harry will not like King Charles handing over kingship to Prince William

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, January 29, 2024

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle could go wild after Kate become Queen
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle could go 'wild' after Kate become Queen

Prince Harry will seemingly be very jealous if King Charles decides to abdicate in favour of Prince William.

Considering His Majesty’s current health state, expert Peter Lloyd has asked him to exit the monarchy.

He said during a debate on GB News: "I think that King Charles should abdicate and I think that Prince William should step up and do the job, purely because I would love to see the reaction of Harry and Meghan. Imagine how delicious that would be to see them foaming at the mouth over William becoming King?"

Speaking then about Meghan and Harry, the expert suggested that they will be jealous of any changes: "Well, they'd be wild and jealous. Catherine would be Queen."

Speaking further about King, the expert added: "In terms of the engagements that he's carried out, he carries out about three or four times the engagements that William does." 

James Gunn gives blunt response to 'Superman' reboot origin idea
James Gunn gives blunt response to 'Superman' reboot origin idea
Prince Harry wants 'closeness' with King Charles as father 'not getting any younger'
Prince Harry wants 'closeness' with King Charles as father 'not getting any younger'
Meek Mill becomes angry on social media comments
Meek Mill becomes angry on social media comments
Queen Camilla uses her 'dignity' to combat Prince Harry attacks
Queen Camilla uses her 'dignity' to combat Prince Harry attacks
Jeremy Renner 'confused' about career after snowplow accident?
Jeremy Renner 'confused' about career after snowplow accident?
Prince William, Kate Middleton 'bitter' nicknames for each other during fights
Prince William, Kate Middleton 'bitter' nicknames for each other during fights
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned Netflix isn't a deal they can lose
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned Netflix isn't a deal they can lose
Halle Bailey firmly slams accusation she's 'hiding' a pregnancy
Halle Bailey firmly slams accusation she's 'hiding' a pregnancy
King Charles to ‘sit out' for healing after prostate surgery
King Charles to ‘sit out' for healing after prostate surgery
Gisele Bundchen struck with a major tragedy after Tom Brady split
Gisele Bundchen struck with a major tragedy after Tom Brady split
Hannah Waddingham on romance and fame: 'I'm just a bit picky'
Hannah Waddingham on romance and fame: 'I'm just a bit picky'
Eminem mocks Benzino in new diss track
Eminem mocks Benzino in new diss track