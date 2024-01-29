Florence Pugh reveals hilarious mishap at 'Oppenheimer' set that she turned into a teachable moment

Florence Pugh leaves fans in splits with 'Oppenheimer' story

It couldn't get any worse when Florence Pugh revealed the camera got broken during her intimate scene with Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer.



Sharing the hilarious incident on a Universal panel, the Marvel star remembered, "In the middle of our sex scene, the camera broke. No one knows this, but it did. Our camera broke when we were both naked and it was not ideal timing."

At the moment - Florence revealed when they were naked - she has turned the mishap into a teachable moment.

"This is the moment to learn," she referred to the camera surgeon who was there to fix it. "So tell me, what's wrong with this camera?"

She added, "You just make your moments," drawing the crowd's laughter. "I'm like, 'What's going on with the shutter here, buddy?'"

In Oppenheimer, Florence played the lover of Robert Oppenheimer Jean Tatlock.

On the other hand, the movie was a rocking success as it raked in $1 billion and netted 13 Oscar nominations.