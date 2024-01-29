 
menu
Monday, January 29, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

King Charles offers worrying update after enlarged prostate surgery

King Charles’ recovery time has just seen a massive update following the enlarged prostate surgery

By
William Blythe Haynes

Monday, January 29, 2024

King Charles offers worrying update after enlarged prostate surgery
King Charles offers worrying update after enlarged prostate surgery

Royal fans have just been offered a rather worrying update regarding King Charles.

The news has been brought to light, a few days after the monarch was admitted to the London Clinic for his procedure, just days after Kate Middleton was scheduled to go under the knife herself.

Even a source stepped forward with some insight into everything and explained, “It is understood that Charles would only stay in hospital for longer than two nights if there was some kind of unexpected issue.”

The extra stay is entirely precautionary but has nevertheless reportedly caused some unease.”

Read More: King Charles to ‘sit out' for healing after prostate surgery

“It’s now expected Charles will have to avoid public jobs for at least a month on medical advice.”

“But knowing the King, he will try to keep some private audiences and insist on keeping on top of his paperwork.”

For those unversed, it was previously revealed that King Charles was to be discharged two nights after the procedure.

However, he ended up remaining in the hospital for over three nights, and is expected to miss more than a month’s worth of full-time engagements.

As of now, Queen Camilla has visited the monarch for a total of three times yesterday, and would be there for an hour.

Prince William 'concerned' about Kate Middleton after her surgery
Prince William 'concerned' about Kate Middleton after her surgery
Kanye West imposes another 'ban' on Bianca Censori
Kanye West imposes another 'ban' on Bianca Censori
Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson warned over remarrying after new diagnosis video
Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson warned over remarrying after new diagnosis
Rights charity responds to Prince Harry's African Parks' criticism
Rights charity responds to Prince Harry's African Parks' criticism
Jamie Dornan reveals scary aftermath of his 'Fifty Shades' franchise
Jamie Dornan reveals scary aftermath of his 'Fifty Shades' franchise
Justin Timberlake remains unbothered amid angry Britney Spears fans
Justin Timberlake remains unbothered amid angry Britney Spears fans
Anti-monarchy group reacts over King Charles month-long break from royal duties video
Anti-monarchy group reacts over King Charles month-long break from royal duties
Sofia Richie shares intimate gender reveal with Elliot Grainge: Watch video
Sofia Richie shares intimate gender reveal with Elliot Grainge: Watch
Victoria Beckham reveals her approach behind Netflix's 'Beckham'
Victoria Beckham reveals her approach behind Netflix's 'Beckham'
Prince Harry facing mounting pressure regarding his African charity after abuse claims
Prince Harry facing mounting pressure regarding his African charity after abuse claims
Kieran Culkin 'regrets' one rush of the moment at Emmy Awards
Kieran Culkin 'regrets' one rush of the moment at Emmy Awards
North West shares 'honest' review of Kim Kardashian's new makeup
North West shares 'honest' review of Kim Kardashian's new makeup