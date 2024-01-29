King Charles’ recovery time has just seen a massive update following the enlarged prostate surgery

King Charles offers worrying update after enlarged prostate surgery

Royal fans have just been offered a rather worrying update regarding King Charles.

The news has been brought to light, a few days after the monarch was admitted to the London Clinic for his procedure, just days after Kate Middleton was scheduled to go under the knife herself.

Even a source stepped forward with some insight into everything and explained, “It is understood that Charles would only stay in hospital for longer than two nights if there was some kind of unexpected issue.”

The extra stay is entirely precautionary but has nevertheless reportedly caused some unease.”

“It’s now expected Charles will have to avoid public jobs for at least a month on medical advice.”

“But knowing the King, he will try to keep some private audiences and insist on keeping on top of his paperwork.”

For those unversed, it was previously revealed that King Charles was to be discharged two nights after the procedure.

However, he ended up remaining in the hospital for over three nights, and is expected to miss more than a month’s worth of full-time engagements.

As of now, Queen Camilla has visited the monarch for a total of three times yesterday, and would be there for an hour.