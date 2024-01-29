King Charles gets discharged from hospital following enlarged prostate procedure

Buckingham Palace says King Charles is grateful for all the well-wishes he received amid health scare

King Charles was discharged from the hospital after he received treatment for enlarged prostate, Buckingham Palace announced.



In a statement published by the Palace, they revealed that the monarch is back home and has rescheduled public engagements until he recovers.

They said, “The King was this afternoon discharged from hospital following planned medical treatment and has rescheduled forthcoming public engagements to allow for a period of private recuperation.

“His Majesty would like to thank the medical team and all those involved in supporting his hospital visit, and is grateful for all the kind messages he has received in recent days,” the palace added.

Charles was admitted to The London Clinic, where his daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton, also underwent a “planned abdominal surgery” 13 days ago.

Hours before the King was discharged, Kate, the Princess of Wales, also returned home to Windsor where she will continue to recover.

The Kensington Palace said, “The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery. She is making good progress.”

“The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world,” they added.