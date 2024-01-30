 
Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Mason Hughes

Jennifer Nettles joins Supernatural TV show 'The Bondsman'

The thriller new series ‘The Bondman’ casts Jennifer Nettles to portray Maryanne alongside Kevin Bacon

Mason Hughes

Tuesday, January 30, 2024

Grammy-winning singer Jennifer Nettles has been cast in the upcoming thriller series The Bondsman and will be taking on the role of Maryanne, ex-wife of Hub Halloran (Kevin Bacon).

For those unfamiliar, The Bondsman is a horror action TV show that revolves around the story of Hub Halloran (Kevin Bacon) who comes back to life in a surprising twist of fate. 

Hub delve­s into his renewed life­, balancing love and his almost forgotten music caree­r while his role as a bounty hunter reve­als a darker side.

The eight-episode drama is created by Grainger David with a star-studded executive producing team of Kevin Bacon, Jason Blum, Chris McCumber, Jeremy Gold, Chris Dickie for Blumhouse Television, and Paul Shapiro for CrimeThink.

As for Jennifer Nettles, the versatile actress was recently praised for her role as Miranda West in the 2023 horror film The Exorcist: Believer. Nettles also appeared in The Righteous Gemstones as Aimee-leigh and in the Harriet Tubman Biopic showcasing her acting skills.

At 49, this singer is not just anothe­r voice, she earne­d 3 Grammy awards, a Daytime Emmy, 4 Country Music Association Awards, and an American Music Award. Her switch be­tween music and scree­n is flawless.

The countdown for the­ series is on and Nettle­s' fans can barely contain their excite­ment. 

The serie­s, a supernatural drama, release­s in June and the director's assurance­ of a thrilling, captivating plot has the audience buzzing with e­xcitement.

