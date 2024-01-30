 
Tuesday, January 30, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Kanye West seizes pap's phone for ‘dumb' Bianca Censori question

Kanye West's heated interaction comes after he allegedly restricted Bianca Censori from using social media

Kanye West recently had a heated interaction with a paparazzi who asked him about his wife Bianca Censori.

The Canadian rapper was on his way to Charlie Wilson’s Walk of Fame ceremony on Hollywood Boulevard when a woman stopped him and asked, “People want to know if Bianca has her free will, some people are saying you’re controlling her..”

Before she could finish her sentence, Kanye snatched her phone out of her hands. In a video captured by TMZ, he can be heard saying, “Don’t come at me with that dumbass s**t, I’m a person. Are you crazy?”

As the pap begged for her phone back, the I Wonder hitmaker continued to ask her, “You asked me if my wife had free will. Was that a dumb***, disrespectful question to ask a grown-a** superhero?"

"Answer the question, I’m supposed to answer your questions, answer my questions," he insisted.

The commotion comes after an insider told Daily Mail that Kanye has restricted Bianca from using social media.

“He doesn’t want her to have it because he thinks that it will hurt her if she had to read the nasty things that people say,” the insider claimed.

