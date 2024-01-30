King Charles and Kate Middleton returned home from hospital after their surgeries

Meghan Markle, Harry's major critic excited as Kate Middleton, King Charles leave hospital

Angela Levin, a royal expert and major critic of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, has expressed her views over King Charles and Kate Middleton’s return to home following their respective surgeries.



Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Angela tweeted, “What marvellous news to hear that Princess Catherine is out of hospital and now home. Where she can continue to recover.”

The royal author also reacted after King Charles was discharged from hospital hours after his ‘beloved daughter-in-law’ Kate Middleton.

Angela tweeted, “What a relief. The King walked out of the hospital, with Camilla by his side. Waved at everyone and is on his way home. God Save The King.”

The monarch and the Princess of Wales rested at their homes Monday after both left hospital following separate surgeries, in a double health scare for Britain´s royal family.

Buckingham Palace said Charles, who spent three nights at the hospital, had rescheduled his forthcoming engagements while he recuperates at home.

Earlier, Kensington Palace office said on Monday that Kate Middleton had also been discharged and would recuperate at the home she shares with Prince William, and their three children.