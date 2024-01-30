 
Tuesday, January 30, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Lili Reinhart shares upsetting health update with her fans

Lili Reinhart shared a video of herself on social media where is sitting under a red light

By
Melanie Walker

Tuesday, January 30, 2024

File Footage

Lili Reinhart recently shared a saddening health update with her fans.

The Riverdale alum took to her TikTok account on Monday and shared a video of herself getting red light therapy, a remedy suggested for people with alopecia.

“Was just diagnosed with alopecia in the midst of a major depressive episode,” Lili captioned the video.

As the 27 year-old actress sat under the light, she lip synced to the audio of a man saying, “I'm pushed beyond limits of what a person should be pushed to endure.”

“Red light therapy is my new best friend,” she wrote in the caption, with hashtags of “alopecia” and “mental health.”

In an old interview with Nylon, Lili opened up about her battle with depression and how her mental health got worse during the shooting of Riverdale’s season 5.

“Some days I feel really defeated by my depression. It's an exhausting battle that I've been fighting for 11 years. Some days, like today, it can feel intolerable," she told the outlet in 2021.

Several famous Hollywood actresses like Viola Davis, Jada Pinkett Smith and Tyra Banks also suffer from alopecia.

