David Beckham steps out with bandaged hand after ‘1000 push ups' video

David Beckham sported a hand injury as he stepped out recently with Victoria Beckham

David Beckham turned on his charm as he stepped out with his wife Victoria Beckham and son Romeo to the La Loma restaurant in Mayfair.

The footballer looked suave in a navy pinstripe suit over a striped shirt and tie. However, the 48-year-old’s hand was notably covered in bandages. His wife kept it low-key in black shades and covered her eyes with shades. Their son Romeo also looked sharp in a brown jacket and black trousers.

This comes after he recently claimed that he could do 1000 push-ups. He gave fans a sneak peek into his workout by sharing a video to Instagram. David put his chiseled physique on display and captioned the video: “998, 999, 1000.”

His post was followed by his eldest son Brooklyn Beckham’s workout post, where he cheekily poked fun at his father’s claim. The aspiring chef could be seen doing push-ups with his brother Cruz. He captioned the video “1001, 1002, 1003,” and tagged his father.

David joined in the fun, he dropped laugh emojis and wrote, “Looking good boys.”