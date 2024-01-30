 
Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Samuel Moore

Kim Kardashian discloses her hidden talent

Kim Kardashian spills the beans on a hidden skill that she has mastered over the years

Samuel Moore

Tuesday, January 30, 2024

Kim Kardashian has seemingly mastered the art of makeup. 

As fans will know, the 43-year-old beauty mogul has been linked to the fashion industry for quite some time now.

All these years in spotlight have reportedly led Kim Kardashian to become proficient in the art of wearing make-up.

As per the latest findings of Yahoo! News, the mother of four disclosed that despite the fact that she is "not as skilled" as her fashion team, she "loves" to do it on her own and have mastered "all the tricks" related to makeover. 

Passionately unveiling her talent, Kim revealed to Harper’s Bazaar, "I pretty much can do my makeup in five minutes. And so when I do my makeup myself, I used to do all mattes before, and now I like a little bit more creams.”

She went on to address her step-by-step makeup routine by saying, “So I’ll do like more cream bronzer, cream blush, cream highlighter. And then mascara and lip liner, that’s my go-to. I quickly do concealer, just to kind of spot on my face.”

The SKIMS founder insisted, “But yeah, I love doing my makeup myself.”

She also confessed that most of the time she would completely zone-out while getting her makeup and hair done.

"I’m not as skilled because I totally tune out when they do my makeup,” Kim continued.

“But I’ve learned so many tricks. I’ve learned all the tricks. And then I have to schedule like full glam sessions where it’s like a lesson, so I can actually learn things," North West’s mother concluded.

It is pertinent to mention here that Kim Kardashian has recently launched her own cosmetic brand as well, by the name SKKN by Kim

