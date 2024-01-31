 
Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Bryan Cranston gets candid about ‘The Office' revival dream

During the Office re-watch podcast, Bryan Cranston reveals his wish to be in The Office revival, 'I'd be like a crossing guard'

During the upcoming episode of Office Ladies podcast, Bryan Cranston put the age-old question of a possible reboot back on the table.

In an exclusive clip according to People magazine, Bryan Cranston presented the ladies of the show with a suggestion, “So let’s say that there’s not a reboot series, but let’s say that there’s a movie, something where we can see where these people are, these people in the entire cast that we’re curious about”.

The podcast hosts and co-stars, Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey, became interested in Cranston's suggestion, and were quick to jump in the discussion as Kinsey replied, “I would do it. I would do it for my kids, ‘cause I think they would think that’s fun.”

Fischer also weighed in on the topic and added, “As long as Greg is writing it and he’s in charge of it, then I say yes,”

Greg Daniels was the mastermind behind reimagining The Office for the US audience, hence the only person Fischer ‘trusts’ regarding the reboot.

After further discussion, Breaking Bad’s Heisenberg revealed his desire to land a role in the ‘hypothetical’ reboot, he added, “I just wanna be an extra in it. I’d be like a crossing guard or something like that”.


While the Dunder Mifflin costars are willing to return to The Office including John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, Angela Kinsey, Leslie David Baker and Creed Bratton, the show’s creator had previously mentioned that he has ‘no interest’ in a possible reboot.  

