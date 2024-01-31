Prince Harry reportedly going against Meghan Markle in healing rift with the Royal family

Prince Harry has made up his mind to ‘build bridges’ with Royal family

Prince Harry is reportedly planning to mend his relationship with the Royal family following King Charles and Kate Middleton’s health scares.



While it is not certain whether or not Meghan Markle supports his decision, the Duke of Sussex is said to have made up his mind.

This comes after it was announced that both, Kate Middleton and King Charles, have been discharged from the hospital following their respective surgeries.

Speaking with OK! Magazine, royal expert Duncan Larcombe claimed that Harry has decided to “build bridges” with the Royal family this year.

"It's likely that Harry is now in the mindset of trying to build bridges,” he said, adding, "A new year could hopefully provide a time of healing."

"Another account would be a considerable spanner in the works during a time that he is said to hope to heal the rift with his family,” the expert continued.

"In particular, the clash between Meghan and Kate is still live and is a thorny issue. There’s bad blood on both sides, so [a memoir from Meghan] would only fuel it."