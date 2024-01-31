 
menu
Wednesday, January 31, 2024
By
Mason Hughes

Prince Harry has made up his mind to ‘build bridges' with Royal family

Prince Harry reportedly going against Meghan Markle in healing rift with the Royal family

By
Mason Hughes

Wednesday, January 31, 2024

Prince Harry has made up his mind to ‘build bridges’ with Royal family
Prince Harry has made up his mind to ‘build bridges’ with Royal family

Prince Harry is reportedly planning to mend his relationship with the Royal family following King Charles and Kate Middleton’s health scares.

While it is not certain whether or not Meghan Markle supports his decision, the Duke of Sussex is said to have made up his mind.

This comes after it was announced that both, Kate Middleton and King Charles, have been discharged from the hospital following their respective surgeries.

ALSO READ: Prince Harry got to please 'very difficult' Meghan Markle to an extreme

Speaking with OK! Magazine, royal expert Duncan Larcombe claimed that Harry has decided to “build bridges” with the Royal family this year.

"It's likely that Harry is now in the mindset of trying to build bridges,” he said, adding, "A new year could hopefully provide a time of healing."

"Another account would be a considerable spanner in the works during a time that he is said to hope to heal the rift with his family,” the expert continued.

"In particular, the clash between Meghan and Kate is still live and is a thorny issue. There’s bad blood on both sides, so [a memoir from Meghan] would only fuel it."

Taylor Swift old connection with Travis Kelce's coach revealed
Taylor Swift old connection with Travis Kelce's coach revealed
King Charles to change his mind about slimming down monarchy after health scare?
King Charles to change his mind about slimming down monarchy after health scare?
Bryan Cranston gets candid about ‘The Office' revival dream
Bryan Cranston gets candid about ‘The Office' revival dream
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's loss is ‘painfully obvious' than right now video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's loss is ‘painfully obvious' than right now
Adele drops her newest lifestyle upgrade: 'I was so boring'
Adele drops her newest lifestyle upgrade: 'I was so boring'
Kim Kardashian unveils her new definition of beauty
Kim Kardashian unveils her new definition of beauty
'Emily is Paris' star gives hope to fans amid season 4 release
'Emily is Paris' star gives hope to fans amid season 4 release
Tom Brady going to lengths to woo Irina Shayk but his efforts are falling short
Tom Brady going to lengths to woo Irina Shayk but his efforts are falling short
'House of the Dragon' star takes on a new role in the 'DC Universe'
'House of the Dragon' star takes on a new role in the 'DC Universe'
Huey Lewis's big break after hearing loss: ‘The Heart of Rock and Roll'
Huey Lewis's big break after hearing loss: ‘The Heart of Rock and Roll'
Celine Dion's shares major update for ‘I Am: Celine Dion' doc
Celine Dion's shares major update for ‘I Am: Celine Dion' doc
‘Suits' cast return to court in new Super Bowl commercial
‘Suits' cast return to court in new Super Bowl commercial