Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry 'prudent' effort to 'avoid' Meghan Markle conflict with Royals

Prince Harry is told stopping Meghan Markle from memoir is good decision

Eloise Wells Morin

Wednesday, January 31, 2024

Prince Harry 'prudent' effort to 'avoid' Meghan Markle conflict with Royals 

Prince Harry is lauded for his decision to stop Meghan Markle from writing her memoir.

The Duke of Sussex, who has reportedly asked his wife to hold her life book, is praised for doing a favour to the Royals.

Speaking to The Mirror, PR Mayah Riaz said: "If it is true that Prince Harry has 'blocked' Meghan from writing a memoir, this seems to be a prudent move in their efforts to build bridges with the Royal Family.

"It suggests that Harry intends to avoid further controversy and maintain a more positive relationship with his family.

She also added that the decision would help Meghan focus on her talents, noting: "This compromise allows Meghan to work on a book focused on her work in championing women, rather than one that may potentially criticise or cause friction within the Royal Family. However, this wouldn't be classed as a memoir."

