Wednesday, January 31, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Wednesday, January 31, 2024

Christopher Nolan reveals what films he will make in future

For Christopher Nolan, making films on a massive scale is his forte, and he says he will continue to do so in future.

During an interview with Time Magazine, The Dark Knight director said, “I’m drawn to working at a large scale because I know how fragile the opportunity to marshal those resources is.“

He continued, “I know that there are so many filmmakers out there in the world who would give their eye teeth to have the resources I put together, and I feel I have the responsibility to use them in the most productive and interesting way.”

In the meantime, Oppenheimer production designer Ruth De Jong revealed how the award-winning filmmaker managed to get a budget for the desired set by trimming the 30 filming days.

“It felt like a $100 million indie. This is not ‘Tenet,’” she previously revealed.

“Chris wanted to shoot all over the United States…just plane tickets alone and putting crew up all over the place [is expensive].”

She continued, “Not to mention I have to build Los Alamos, it doesn’t exist. That’s where I really felt like it was impossible. Chris said, ‘Forget the money. Let’s just design what we want.’

Adding, “So that’s what we did, and when construction first budgeted my town it was $20 million. Chris was like, ‘Yeah, no. Stop.’”

To achieve that, Christopher slashed the initial 85-day shoot to more or less 30 days.

“We made the movie unbelievably quickly,” the lead actor Cillian Murphy told Marc Maron’s WTF podcast. “The pace of that was insane.”

