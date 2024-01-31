King Charles said, "It was a source of great pride to my whole family that, thanks to all these millions who took part"

King Charles makes first big announcement after surgery

Britain’s King Charles has made first big announcement as the monarch and Kate Middleton are recuperating from surgeries at home.



The King’s major announcement was shared by his communications secretary at a launch event at the Royal Geographical Society on Tuesday evening.

Also Read: Queen Camilla shares first major statement as King Charles returns home after surgery

King Charles says: "I have long believed that one of the greatest strengths of our nation is our ability to come together and help each other through times of hardship.

"Throughout my life, I have been encouraged and inspired by those selfless volunteers who dedicate their time and talents to helping others, across all communities and across the full breadth of our country."

According to the Mirror, he further said: "It was a source of great pride to my whole family that, thanks to all these millions who took part, the coronation became a moment not just to celebrate continuity and nationhood, but also the values that we have long held dear: kindness, compassion and service to others.

"As I said in my Christmas broadcast last year, this is all the more important at a time of real hardship for many, when we need to build on existing ways to support others less fortunate than ourselves. In so doing, we also bring out the best in ourselves."

Read More: Prince Harry 'prudent' effort to 'avoid' Meghan Markle conflict with Royals

The King went on saying "So, if you are able, I can only encourage you to support the Big Help Out once more, thereby helping to build the kinder, closer communities of which we can all be so proud."

Last year, over 6 million joined The Big Help Out held on 8th May 2023.

This year The Big Help Out will take place from 7th to 9th June, and more people than ever will be lending a hand.