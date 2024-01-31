Prince Harry and Meghan Markle surprised fans after they attended premiere of 'Bob Marley: One Love’ in Jamaica

Harry, Meghan ‘Bob Marley: One Love’ surprise appearance was ‘bizarre’: Cast

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made headlines after they stepped out for the premiere of Bob Marley: One Love in Jamaica.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex surprise appearance was “crazy” yet “bizarre,” said the cast of the musical drama while speaking with Entertainment Tonight.

The lead of the film, Kingsley Ben-Adir, reacted to their appearance, saying, "They wanted to see the film and, you know, I met them afterward and they're really nice people.”

"I think [they're] big Bob Marley fans," he said.

"Harry and Meghan in Jamaica was mad, it was bizarre," said James Norton, who portrayed the role of Chris Blackwell in the film, told the publication.

He continued: "I mean, really lovely. Like, you know, just shows the love for Bob Marley and his music is just so global and you can be an ex Prince, you can be Harry and Megan, you can be, you know, a guy from Trench town and Bob's music speaks to you.”

However, Naomi Cowan was less than impressed with the California-based Royal couple as she said it felt “very normal” that the pair decided to attend the premiere.

She said, "I heard a little rumor before, but then, what was so lovely was when they came into the theater, at least for me, it felt very normal, 'cause Jamaicans -- one thing I'll tell you about Jamaicans -- each Jamaican considers themself to be a star, so we appreciate celebrities but we don't make the biggest deal because we see ourselves as our own celebrity.”

"So what was cool is that they walked in, it was actually quite quiet, very calm and they looked very comfortable and I was happy to see that."