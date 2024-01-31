 
Wednesday, January 31, 2024
William Blythe Haynes

Prince William handing over Prince George, Charlotte, Louis to help Kate's recovery

Kate Middleton seemingly has someone else in mind to take care of her children while she recuperates after abdominal surgery

William Blythe Haynes

Wednesday, January 31, 2024

Kate Middleton reportedly has different plans for her kids Prince Geroge, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, and Prince William will not be asked to take care of them.

All of this has been brought to light shortly after Prince William announced his own bid to step back from royal responsibilities while his wife recuperates from her planned abdominal surgery.

It’s been revealed that Kate will be “leaning” on her nanny Maria Borrallo more so than before.

Insights into this has been shared by an inside source, and similar sentiments have also been echoed by royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams.

In his chat with the Daily Mail, he said, “Kate has obviously had significant surgery. As a hands on mother when possible, she will need to rest as much as she can.”

At the end of the day, “This means she will rely on Maria a great deal in the coming weeks and maybe months.”

“There is going to be very considerable speculation as to when William is able to resume royal duties.”

“Obviously, especially given the temporary incapacity of King Charles, the sooner the better. This makes Maria's contribution at this difficult time all the more invaluable.”

