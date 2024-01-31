 
Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Justin Timberlake breaks silence on upcoming NSYNC reunion

Justin reunited with NSYNC for an appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards in September 2023

Wednesday, January 31, 2024

Justin Timberlake might be surprising his fans with more music in collaboration with his 90s boy band NSYNC.

Speaking on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 43 year-old singer opened up about plans of releasing new music with his former group. “We've been in the studio, so there may be a little something in the future, too,” he shared.

Justin reunited with NSYNC members Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick and JC Chasez in September 2023 for his single Better Place which also marked the band’s first release since their Celebrity album in 2001.

NSYNC teased its reunion first with an appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards 2023 in September when they presented the best pop award to Taylor Swift.

"That was fun. It’s kind of crazy, like, there’s so much that just picks up right where it left off as far as the chemistry,” Justin, who will be releasing his new album Everything I Thought It Was soon, recalled the night.

The Cry Me a River hitmaker further credited NSYNC for “shaping” his singing skills and added, “ Growing up in the industry and getting access to so much in the studio. I just loved being in there, and I loved the creative process.”

