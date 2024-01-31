Prince Harry pal hits back at his claims in explosive memoir: ‘Disappointing'

Prince Harry’s friend tells him to stop ‘being the victim’ while bashing his memoir, Spare

File Footage

A friend of Prince Harry dragged him over his claims in his explosive memoir, Spare, while bashing the book for being “disappointing.”



Speaking with The Mirror, Edward Charles Featherstone, a pseudonym chosen by the Duke of Sussex’s former polo playing pal, said that Harry should stop portraying himself as “a victim.”

They wrote a letter addressing Harry, telling him that he was part of a “noble cause” but ended up behaving inappropriate to the Royal family.

Harry's memoir was "disappointing” because it portrayed him as "being the victim when he's the furthest thing from a victim,” the pal said.

"It really just says get over yourself, you're not a victim and you were part of a noble cause as the torch bearer of the Invictus and what you're doing now and what you're doing to your family is, I think, inappropriate," he added.

While the letter has not been published yet, the friend claimed that he is hoping to one day make it public. "I've written a letter to him which at some stage I will publish,” he said.

Featherstone has penned a book, The Rude Beginning, and wanted to include the letter in it. However, he decided that it was not the right time to make the letter public as "it's something for the future."

"Whether I do it lowkey on the H2Z website or the Rude Chronicles website, or whether I do it slightly more upbeat and take a page in the LA Times remains to be seen. But at some point, I will probably publish that letter," Featherstone added.