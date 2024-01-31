 
Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Melanie Walker

Meghan Markle warned new book would bring negative publicity to her

Meghan Markle has been warned amid rumours she is writing a tell-all memoir

Melanie Walker

Wednesday, January 31, 2024

Meghan Markle has been warned of the problems that her alleged upcoming memoir would bring in case she does not consider changing her strategy.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, would draw negative publicity if she chooses to target the Royal family in her book and would make reconciliation with them nearly impossible.

Speaking with The Mirror, PR expert Ryan McCormick said, "From a PR perspective, I think Harry made the right decision in kiboshing Meghan's new book which could have strained the relationship with his family even further."

"Would another book by Meghan revealing new tales from Buckingham palace be successful? I think it will be in the short term,” he added.

"However, in the long term I can see it fanning the flames of negative sentiment towards Meghan," the experts shared.

This comes after an insider told New Magazine that Meghan’s book might focus on “female empowerment,” instead of “fresh swipes at the Royal Family."

The expert believes the new strategy might work if Meghan “devotes each chapter to a different trailblazing woman and includes terrific wisdom and inspirational quotes.”

