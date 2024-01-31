Emma Stone was tested for Jeopardy! readiness on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'

Photo: Emma Stone left in awe by show host: 'Oh, boy'

Emma Stone was reportedly left in awe during her latest appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

On Monday, the Oscar-nominated actress appeared for a candid conversation with Stephen Colbert.

During their chat, Stephen reportedly surprised the acting sensation by introducing a Jeopardy! styled quiz on the show.

"Oh, boy. Now you're going to understand why I haven't gotten on the show," she remarked hilariously.

In order to test Emma’s readiness for the game show, Stephen asked, "Emma Stone, welcome to Jeopardy! First question, Stephen Colbert is such a fan of this author's work, he aired his concerns with Peter Jackson about the Elves of Mirkwood."

The 35-year-old star correctly remarked, "Who is, the author of Lord of the Rings... Tolkien. Who is Tolkien?"

For her second question, Emma was asked, "It was rumored that the crime rate dropped dramatically during their February 9,1964 appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show."

"Who are The Beatles?" she again gave the correct surmise.

Earlier, the ex-girlfriend of Andrew Garfield admitted that she would apply to be on the game show every year but had not made it yet.

In a recent confessional on Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast, Emma confessed, "I watch it every single night, and I mark down how many answers I get right.”

“I swear, I could go on Jeopardy!" she concluded.