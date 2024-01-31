 
menu
Wednesday, January 31, 2024
By
Samuel Moore

Emma Stone left in awe by show host: 'Oh, boy'

Emma Stone was tested for Jeopardy! readiness on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'

By
Samuel Moore

Wednesday, January 31, 2024

Photo: Emma Stone left in awe by show host: Oh, boy
Photo: Emma Stone left in awe by show host: 'Oh, boy'

Emma Stone was reportedly left in awe during her latest appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

On Monday, the Oscar-nominated actress appeared for a candid conversation with Stephen Colbert.

During their chat, Stephen reportedly surprised the acting sensation by introducing a Jeopardy! styled quiz on the show.

"Oh, boy. Now you're going to understand why I haven't gotten on the show," she remarked hilariously.

In order to test Emma’s readiness for the game show, Stephen asked, "Emma Stone, welcome to Jeopardy! First question, Stephen Colbert is such a fan of this author's work, he aired his concerns with Peter Jackson about the Elves of Mirkwood."

The 35-year-old star correctly remarked, "Who is, the author of Lord of the Rings... Tolkien. Who is Tolkien?"

For her second question, Emma was asked, "It was rumored that the crime rate dropped dramatically during their February 9,1964 appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show."

"Who are The Beatles?" she again gave the correct surmise.

Earlier, the ex-girlfriend of Andrew Garfield admitted that she would apply to be on the game show every year but had not made it yet.

In a recent confessional on Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast, Emma confessed, "I watch it every single night, and I mark down how many answers I get right.”

“I swear, I could go on Jeopardy!" she concluded.

Bryce Howards weighs in on rumors about Elly Conway
Bryce Howards weighs in on rumors about Elly Conway
Carole Middleton 'biggest fear' is to lose Kate Middleton, she admits
Carole Middleton 'biggest fear' is to lose Kate Middleton, she admits
Robert Dowey Jr. unveils his surprising morning habit
Robert Dowey Jr. unveils his surprising morning habit
Prince Edward break challenged King Charles 'slimmed-down monarchy'
Prince Edward break challenged King Charles 'slimmed-down monarchy'
King Charles, Queen Camilla ‘constantly' battle during the winter season
King Charles, Queen Camilla ‘constantly' battle during the winter season
Jason Momoa ‘begging' to date Demi Moore
Jason Momoa ‘begging' to date Demi Moore
Kieren Culkin all praise for ex Emma Stone: 'She's great'
Kieren Culkin all praise for ex Emma Stone: 'She's great'
Kate Middleton relying on nanny to take care of kids as Prince William resumes duty
Kate Middleton relying on nanny to take care of kids as Prince William resumes duty
Queen Camilla updates the public on King Charles' recovery after surgery video
Queen Camilla updates the public on King Charles' recovery after surgery
Millie Bobby Brown gets a new name amid Netflix 'Damsel' release
Millie Bobby Brown gets a new name amid Netflix 'Damsel' release
King Charles turned Meghan Markle, Prince Harry into ‘disruptors' of Royal family video
King Charles turned Meghan Markle, Prince Harry into ‘disruptors' of Royal family
Meghan Markle to write a chapter on Kate Middleton in new book?
Meghan Markle to write a chapter on Kate Middleton in new book?