Kanye West's goes bare on Instagram with complete wipe out

Kanye West has reportedly puzzled fans with another enigmatic antic.

On Wednesday morning, the ex-husband of Kim Kardashian deleted all his posts on Instagram after posting explicit pics of his wife, Bianca Censori.

Nonetheless, the well-esteemed publicist Lynn Carratt believes that this move of the controversial rapper is nothing but a ‘PR stunt' to promote his upcoming album, Vultures.

During an exclusive chat with The Mirror, Lynn explained that the rapper "has always had a complicated relationship with social media," given the fact that he often leaves social media but returns after a while.

The PR expert went on to address that this strategic move is used by many celebrities, and so it is likely that Kanye is doing the same.

"Kanye is no exception. He's currently preparing to release a new album called Vultures with collaborator Ty Dolla Sign on February 9, and it is said that it will drop in three parts, with the other two coming in March and April," she insisted.

Lynn also pointed out about the Gold Digger crooner and said, “This isn't the first time he's done a blackout either; he's been using this tactic for PR since 2013 when he deleted all of his Twitter posts and only shared the release date for his new album June Eighteenth.”

She even maintained, “He's known for his creative PR stunts, and the social media blackout is just another trend that as a musician will continue to utilize," after which she signed off.