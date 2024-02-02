 
Friday, February 02, 2024
Mason Hughes

Netflix thriller ‘Squid Games' is back for a second nerve-racking season: Preview

Netflix intrigues audience with a suspenseful glimpse into the South Korean thriller series ‘Squid Games’, promising another suspenseful storyline

Mason Hughes

Friday, February 02, 2024

The most-watched series is here for another run as Netflix shared a snippet of the survival drama.

For those not familiar with Squid Game, its first season revolves around the story of Seong Gi-hun, a gambler and a single dad who is approached to play a series of deadly children's games to win a massive prize of 45.6 billion won ($41.45 million). However, as 455 players compete, there’s a lethal twist to the games as the one who loses, will lose its life as well.

Season 1 had a cliffhanger ending of Gi-hun winning the game but hoping to unmask the masterminds behind this notorious scheme and the recent teaser for season 2 appears to follow the storyline of Gi-hun in his endeavours.

“I will find you, no matter what it takes” says Gi-hun over the phone revealing that the game is set for another round.


For those new to the franchise, Squid Game was a work of Hwang Dong-hyuk written in 2009 but rejected by several studios until it caught Netflix’s attention in 2019 and became the most-awarded Kdrama in history, earning many accolades including a Prime-Time Emmy award and a Golden Globe award. 


