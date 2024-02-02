Kim Kardashian, Travis Scott wish Stormi a happy 6th birthday

 
Kylie Jenner also took to her social media and shared preparations of Stormi's birthday party

Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi Webster garnered heartfelt birthday wishes from her family members including father Travis Scott and Kim Kardashian.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the SKIMS mogul shared a picture of the six year-old sitting with her daughter Chicago, Khloe Kardashian's daughter True Thompson, and Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream Kardashian.

“Happy birthday Stormi, I love you soooooo much! No one gives hugs like you!!!” Kim wrote.

On the other hand, the rapper also wished his first born child on social media with a picture where Stormi is standing in a white dress with him. “Happy bday to my Queen,” the SICKO MODE hitmaker penned.

On Wednesday, Kylie also shared a sneak peek from the preparations of Stormi’s birthday party where she can be seen walking through a room full of balloons, “Let the birthday week begin,” she captioned the story as her other child Aire will also be turning 2 on February 2.

In an interview with WSJ magazine in October 2023, the 26 year-old model opened up about her co-parenting dynamics with Travis Scott, "I think we're doing the best job that we can do."

Since her split with the rapper in 2021, Kylie has been romantically involved with Timothee Chalamet since April 2023.

