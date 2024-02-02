Kanye West should 'remain silent' over pap incident: PR expert

Last week, Kanye West snatched a paparazzi's phone who asked him about Bianca Censori

File Footage

After his heated argument with paparazzi, Kanye West is choosing to stay silent over the controversy.



A PR expert named Ryan McCormick claims that while the rapper may still be feeling “angry” about the incident, he’s doing the right thing by "remaining silent."

The expertise comes after the I Wonder hitmaker lost his calm over a female TMZ reporter who asked him if his wife Bianca Censori has any “free will.”

Snatching her phone, the rapper told the pap, “Don’t come at me with that dumbass s**t, I’m a person. Are you crazy?”

Later, when Kanye was asked about the incident while he was out with ex-wife Kim Kardashian and daughter North West, he decided to ignore the questions.

Observing his reaction, Ryan told the Mirror, “I think Kanye West is doing the right thing by remaining silent. He may be feeling angry or uncertain about the encounter and therefore any potential response could be heavily influenced by emotion and not logic.”

"While Kanye did express his displeasure at the reporter, he did not initiate any kind of violence and nor did he call her any degrading names. I don't think West owes the journalist an apology. If anything, he probably knows that she was just doing her job,” he added.