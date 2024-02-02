Camila Cabello’s transformation ignites widespread anticipation along with dissatisfied followers citing parallels with another pop artist

Camila Cabello's blonde hair sparks frenzy: 'About to devour 2024'

After releasing her hit album Familia in April 2022, the Latina powerhouse is ready to hit the charts again as she dropped an Instagram post with the caption, “it’s time >:)" suggesting potential new music.

Cabello, 26, launched a new look in her Instagram video rocking platinum blonde hair with her signature bangs.

The footage includes the Havanna singer holding a handheld camcorder and donning a white crop top and black low-rise jeans, the singer adopted the 90s aesthetic and paired her ensemble with glossy brown lip gloss and smudged eyeliner.

The video post along with the caption is an allusion to a new music era in the life of Cojímar, Cuba native and fans couldn’t contain their excitement as social media was soon flooded with Cabello’s fanbase.



“She's about to devour 2024 with timeless hits”, a fan wrote.

While another shared a gif of Crowley from Good Omens stating, “Marvelous”.

Few were praising Camilla and her transformation, “cabelo loiro fica bem no cabelo” (translation: blonde hair looks good on your hair).

And the mass is eagerly waiting for her music to drop and chimed in, “CC4 is coming”, “NEW ERA IS COMING”,

However, while the post ignited varied reactions and some are excited for her, few fans are discontent with her transformation suggesting a resemblance to Ariana Grande.

"She wants to be Ariana so bad”, a fan theorized.

One fan expressed disapproval and shared, “Can she stop copying ariana grande for once” (sic)

“Can’t wear an Ari wig & be Ari …”, another added.

As Cabello revealed her revamped look, her supporters were buzzing with excitement. However amidst the enthusiasm there’s a share of people discontent with her new look and drawing comparisons to Ariana Grande sparking a debate of originality. Despite all, Cabello is focused on the next chapter in her music career.