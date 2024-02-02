 
menu
Friday, February 02, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Camila Cabello's blonde hair sparks frenzy: 'About to devour 2024'

Camila Cabello’s transformation ignites widespread anticipation along with dissatisfied followers citing parallels with another pop artist

By
Melanie Walker

Friday, February 02, 2024

Camila Cabellos blonde hair sparks frenzy: About to devour 2024
Camila Cabello's blonde hair sparks frenzy: 'About to devour 2024'

After releasing her hit album Familia in April 2022, the Latina powerhouse is ready to hit the charts again as she dropped an Instagram post with the caption, “it’s time >:)" suggesting potential new music.

Cabello, 26, launched a new look in her Instagram video rocking platinum blonde hair with her signature bangs. 

The footage includes the Havanna singer holding a handheld camcorder and donning a white crop top and black low-rise jeans, the singer adopted the 90s aesthetic and paired her ensemble with glossy brown lip gloss and smudged eyeliner.

The video post along with the caption is an allusion to a new music era in the life of Cojímar, Cuba native and fans couldn’t contain their excitement as social media was soon flooded with Cabello’s fanbase.

“She's about to devour 2024 with timeless hits”, a fan wrote.

Camila Cabellos blonde hair sparks frenzy: About to devour 2024

While another shared a gif of Crowley from Good Omens stating, “Marvelous”.

Camila Cabellos blonde hair sparks frenzy: About to devour 2024

Few were praising Camilla and her transformation, “cabelo loiro fica bem no cabelo” (translation: blonde hair looks good on your hair).

Camila Cabellos blonde hair sparks frenzy: About to devour 2024
Camila Cabellos blonde hair sparks frenzy: About to devour 2024

And the mass is eagerly waiting for her music to drop and chimed in, “CC4 is coming”, “NEW ERA IS COMING”,

Camila Cabellos blonde hair sparks frenzy: About to devour 2024
Camila Cabellos blonde hair sparks frenzy: About to devour 2024

However, while the post ignited varied reactions and some are excited for her, few fans are discontent with her transformation suggesting a resemblance to Ariana Grande.

"She wants to be Ariana so bad”, a fan theorized.

Camila Cabellos blonde hair sparks frenzy: About to devour 2024

One fan expressed disapproval and shared, “Can she stop copying ariana grande for once” (sic)

Camila Cabellos blonde hair sparks frenzy: About to devour 2024

“Can’t wear an Ari wig & be Ari …”, another added.

Camila Cabellos blonde hair sparks frenzy: About to devour 2024

As Cabello revealed her revamped look, her supporters were buzzing with excitement. However amidst the enthusiasm there’s a share of people discontent with her new look and drawing comparisons to Ariana Grande sparking a debate of originality. Despite all, Cabello is focused on the next chapter in her music career. 

Dune 2: Florence Pugh, Timothee Chalamet, reveal ‘most extravagant thing' they did on set video
Dune 2: Florence Pugh, Timothee Chalamet, reveal ‘most extravagant thing' they did on set
Flavor Flav shares heartwarming moment with Lenny Kravitz
Flavor Flav shares heartwarming moment with Lenny Kravitz
Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper display wide smiles for NYC outing: See pics
Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper display wide smiles for NYC outing: See pics
Harry, Meghan land in another controversy: ‘Slap in the face to King Charles'
Harry, Meghan land in another controversy: ‘Slap in the face to King Charles'
Meghan Markle memoir would fall like a ‘bomb in the House of Windsor'
Meghan Markle memoir would fall like a ‘bomb in the House of Windsor'
Royal expert reacts to claims King Charles planning to abdicate for Prince William
Royal expert reacts to claims King Charles planning to abdicate for Prince William
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to celebrate Valentine's Day in Canada, plan disclosed video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to celebrate Valentine's Day in Canada, plan disclosed
Travis Kelce will publically propose to Taylor Swift if he wins Super Bowl?
Travis Kelce will publically propose to Taylor Swift if he wins Super Bowl?
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's critics react to their latest statement
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's critics react to their latest statement
Robin Thicke wighes in on wedding plans for 2024
Robin Thicke wighes in on wedding plans for 2024
Was Kate Middleton put in 'induced coma' after surgery? Truth revealed
Was Kate Middleton put in 'induced coma' after surgery? Truth revealed
King Charles assured public he's not struggling fulfilling his duties after health scare
King Charles assured public he's not struggling fulfilling his duties after health scare