The Oscar honored director Stephen Frears announces new addition to the stellar cast of Billy Wilder & Me, will commence production in 2025

‘Mr. Wilder & Me' set for cinematic journey with a starry cast

The beloved novel Mr. Wilder and me by Jonathan Coe is soon to be adapted into a movie directed by Oscar-tipped Stephen Frears and now its star-studded cast has left the internet buzzing.

In June 2020, Frears announced his intention to direct the historical fiction movie Billy Wilder & Me starring Christoph Waltz.

Mr. Wilder & Me Cast List:

Recently, he even revealed new cast members welcoming Maya Hawke, Jon Hamm, and John Turturro.

Maya Hawke will be playing the role of Calista, while Christoph will take on the role of legendary writer Billy Wilder, and Turturro will play his friend and screenwriter I.A.L.

Diamond and Hamm will play famed actor William Holden. The movie is a mixture of real and fictional characters.

The sentimental drama is adapted for screenplay by Oscar-winning screenwriter Christopher Hampton and produced by another Oscar-acclaimed Jeremy Thomas.

Mr. Wilder & Me Expected Production Date:

The film is set to begin its production in early 2025 in Greece, Paris, and Munich.

For those unfamiliar, Billy Wilder & Me follows the story of an Innocent composer, Calista who begins working for director Billy Wilder and his screenwriter friend for the shoot of Fedora. Calista will then follow Wilder to Germany for the shoot where her life will change forever.