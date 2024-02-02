 
Friday, February 02, 2024
Alec Baldwin ‘scared of going broke' amid ‘Rust' shooting charges

Alec Baldwin’s problems are only getting bigger as the Rust star faces charges for accidental fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

As Baldwin takes on the legal battle, his financial situation is also reportedly getting bad.

A source told Star magazine the 65-year-old Emmy winner is "scared of going broke," as he’s "already spent hundreds of thousands" on his legal representation for the case.

Baldwin has recently listed his $19 million Hamptons home as he faces up to 18 months in prison for Halyna’s shooting.

The Boss Baby actor was indicted by a grand jury earlier this month for the charge of involuntary manslaughter. Baldwin has pleaded not guilty once again. The actor based his defense on the claim that he didn’t pull the trigger of the gun, but pulled back the hammer, and the gun fired. The shooting injured both Halyna and the director Joel Souza, who survived and didn’t press charges.

Prosecutors claim that the trigger had to have been pressed, which is a claim supported by forensic analysis.

Baldwin’s legal team is now demanding a speedy trial in order to protect him from "public vilification and suspicion." The trial is set to be televised for the public, with Baldwin’s bail conditions including prohibitions on consuming alcohol, possessing firearms, and leaving the country, with limited contact allowed with Rust witnesses.

