Saturday, February 03, 2024
Previously, Adele announced her first European tour in six years

Saturday, February 03, 2024

Adele shares good news following Munich tour announcement

Adele doubled the dose of good news for her fans regarding her upcoming Munich tour.

The 35 year-old singer recently announced her first tour in six years as she is set to hit the road after wrapping up her Las Vegas residency in June.

On Wednesday, Adele shared that she will be taking to the Open Air Arena, Messe München stage for four shows in August under two weeks i.e. August 2, August 3, August 9 and August 10, 2024.

In a new update, the Hello crooner disclosed that she has now added extra dates to her exclusive shows due to "phenomenal demand" and will also be performing on August 14, August 16, August 23 and August 24, 2024.

Previously, Adele penned: “So a few months ago I got a call about a summer run of shows. I’ve been content with my shows in London’s Hyde Park and my residency in Vegas, so I hadn’t had any other plans.”

She added: “However, I was too curious to not follow up – a one off, bespoke pop-up stadium designed around whatever show I want to put on? Pretty much slap bang in the middle of Europe? In Munich? That’s a bit random, but still fabulous! Right after the Euros? Come on England!”

According to Daily Mail, Adele will take on her gig in an open-air environment that has been exclusively created for special shows only. 

