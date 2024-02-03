 
Saturday, February 03, 2024
Melanie Walker

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour-Super Bowl travel itinerary revealed

The Embassy of Japan in Washington, D.C. released a statement for Taylor Swift fans

Melanie Walker

Saturday, February 03, 2024

As Taylor Swift will be juggling a hefty schedule amid Eras Tour and boyfriend Travis Kelce’s Super Bowl match, the Embassy of Japan in Washington, D.C. has stepped in to clarify any confusions that music or sports fans may have.

Following her Eras Tour stop in Tokyo on February 10, many were wondering if the 34 year-old singer would be able to support the Kansas City Chiefs at the annual champion league on February 11, in Las Vegas.

The embassy assured Swifties and NFL fans that the Mastermind singer will “comfortably” make it work amid her busy schedule.

Taking to their Instagram account, the embassy penned: “Despite the 12-hour flight and 17-hour time difference, the Embassy can confidently Speak Now to say that if she departs Tokyo in the evening after her concert, she should comfortably arrive in Las Vegas before the Super Bowl begins.”

“We know that many people in Japan are excited to experience Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, so we wanted to confirm that anyone concerned can be Fearless in knowing that this talented performer can wow Japanese audiences and still make it to Las Vegas to support the Chiefs when they take the field for the Super Bowl wearing Red,” the statement concluded.

Taylor will travel to Japan to play four nights in a row at the Tokyo Dome on February 7–10, however she will not be performing at the Grammy Awards on February 4.

