Princess Kate shows ‘awareness' in face of ‘flood of criticism'

Saturday, February 03, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, February 03, 2024

Princess Kate’s "vulnerability" when she underwent abdominal surgery has left her open to criticism.

The Princess of Wales had the surgery on January 16 and Kensington Palace released a statement about the surgery on January 17.

According to royal expert, Christine Ross, Kensington Palace statement reflected awareness on part of the princess to the criticism that she expected to receive.

Speaking to Express.co.uk, Ross said: "Moments like these, where members of the Royal Family share a vulnerability, often open the door to a flood of criticism."

She continued: "The Princess of Wales’s emphasis on how sorry she is to be stepping away from royal duties shows an awareness of the criticism she is likely to receive."

The statement read: "The Princess of Wales wishes to apologise to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements."

The Princess of Wales returned home after completing her 14 day stay in the hospital in London. She’s currently recovering and is expected to return to her royal duties after Easter. 

