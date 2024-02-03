Daisy Ridley takes expected souvenirs from 'Star Wars' set

Saturday, February 03, 2024
Daisy Ridley heralded three Star Wars movies, and the props she kept from the space universe set ranged from a light saber to a ring - that many fans could expect given their huge popularity.
In a chat with People, the 31-year-old said, "From Star Wars, I have a lightsaber and the ring that I wore as Dark Rey. And John Williams gave me a signed piece of the score, which was phenomenal," adding, "They're all in a very safe location."
Daisy previously got candid about the criticism the sci-fi franchise received, especially her stint at the divisive Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.
"I think it's still upsetting because you don't want people to feel like you've not served the thing they're a fan of," the actress told the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the sci-fi franchise actress said.
"But [The Last Jedi] was so divisive, so it really felt like the first one was fairly... everyone was responsive in a similar way," she added.
"And then, Rian's one, super divisive, and then the last one, super divisive. It didn't change how I felt about it."