Daisy Ridley takes expected souvenirs from 'Star Wars' set

Daisy Ridley heralded three Star Wars movies, and the props she kept from the space universe set ranged from a light saber to a ring - that many fans could expect given their huge popularity.



In a chat with People, the 31-year-old said, "From Star Wars, I have a lightsaber and the ring that I wore as Dark Rey. And John Williams gave me a signed piece of the score, which was phenomenal," adding, "They're all in a very safe location."

Daisy previously got candid about the criticism the sci-fi franchise received, especially her stint at the divisive Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

"I think it's still upsetting because you don't want people to feel like you've not served the thing they're a fan of," the actress told the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the sci-fi franchise actress said.

"But [The Last Jedi] was so divisive, so it really felt like the first one was fairly... everyone was responsive in a similar way," she added.

"And then, Rian's one, super divisive, and then the last one, super divisive. It didn't change how I felt about it."