Adele's Munich tour will earn her THIS whopping amount

Sunday, February 04, 2024
Adele’s recent Munich tour announcement has sparked discussions on how it will boost her fortune.

The 35 year-old singer recently announced her first tour in six years as she is set to hit the road after wrapping up her Las Vegas residency in June.

On Wednesday, Adele shared that she will be taking to the Open Air Arena, Messe München stage for four shows in August under two weeks i.e. August 2, August 3, August 9 and August 10, 2024.

Later, she added extra dates due to "phenomenal demand" and will also be performing on August 14, August 16, August 23 and August 24, 2024.

Speaking about her potential earnings, Brand and Culture Expert Nick Ede told MailOnline, “Adele performing for four nights to 80,000 people per night will make her millions." 

He added, "There will be various packages available for fans from general seating to VIP and even meet and greet packages that will go for thousands.”

Calling her a “shrewd businesswoman,” Nick continued, “Adele can make over 10 million from her four night residency. She will look at this model as perhaps a good way of touring for her next album.”

He also predicted that she might also film this concert too and make a film like Beyoncé and Taylor Swift. 

