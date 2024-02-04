Royal expert Angela Levin also dubbed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'hypocrites'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry face fresh allegations related to Queen Elizabeth

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been accused of ‘bullying’ late Queen Elizabeth II for money.



The allegations have been made by royal expert Angela Levin, who is a major critic of the royal couple.

Read More: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry worried about future: 'What if money runs out'

Speaking to GB News, Angela also dubbed Meghan and Harry 'Hypocrites.'

Prince Harry and Meghan have been accused of "bullying Queen Elizabeth for money" at the very end of her life.

The GB News shared a video clip of the royal expert where she can be heard saying: “Prince Harry and Meghan said they're concerned about bullying, you think good heavens, perhaps they shouldn't have bullied Queen Elizabeth when she was so ill.”



Angela went on saying, “In her last months of life, they bullied her for money. It's just this hypocrisy they have!.”

Also Read: Queen Elizabeth 'discomfort' as King Charles played father to Meghan Markle

The royal expert continued, "Many people have said that they were bullying her for money, for this, for that."