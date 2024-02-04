Kanye West, Bianca Censori ‘planned' racy snaps ahead of ‘big announcement'

Kanye West and Bianca Censori released recent racy snaps as PR move, per an expert

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are poised to announce something, after he shared “racy” snaps of wife which was a “planned and agreed upon” move.

Kanye returned to Instagram late last year to promote his album Vultures. He then proceeded to share a slew of racy photos of his wife Bianca over the last month. Now, the Runaway rapper has deleted the snaps in a sweep.

Celebrity psychic Inbaal Honigman read Tarot cards for the couple, and claimed the snaps were a planned move. She told The Mirror: "A big announcement is in the works for Kanye's brand, and Bianca is involved. Kanye has shared racy snaps and videos featuring his wife, and the 2 of Wands Tarot card says that this was a planned and agreed action which has been planned."

She explained, "This wasn't a spontaneous decision. This Tarot card is named Dominion, and it tells us it was a controlled decision, and it was business, not personal. For the rapper, it wasn't a husband sharing racy pictures of his wife, but rather a fiery creator, an artist, creating and sharing an artwork of his flamboyant muse."

Inbaal then pulled the Princess of Swords card for Bianca and said, “She doesn't spend her days worrying what people say about her photos, or about her social media presence. If she wanted to leave, she'd leave."

Concluding her analysis, Inbaal pulled the Ace of Disks card for the couple which represents “good business sense”.

“This week, the actions that were taken were in aid of an upcoming business move. There's a joint release which will make the two of them a lot of money, and the pair are committed to the brand," she predicted.