Grammy Awards 2024 nominations: Full List

Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, and other nominees are all set for the 66th Grammy Awards.
The star-studded event is scheduled to take place on 4th February 2024, in the vicinity of Los Angeles.
Check out the full list of this year’s nominations;
Album of the Year
- Boygenius - The Record
- Janelle Monáe - The Age of Pleasure
- Jon Batiste - World Music Radio
- Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
- Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation
- Olivia Rodrigo - Guts
- SZA - SOS
- Taylor Swift - Midnights
Record of the Year
- Billie Eilish - “What Was I Made For?”
- Boygenius - “Not Strong Enough”
- Jon Batiste - “Worship”
- Miley Cyrus - “Flowers”
- Olivia Rodrigo - “Vampire”
- SZA - “Kill Bill”
- Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”
- Victoria Monét - “On My Mama”
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)
- John Williams - The Fabelmans
- John Williams - Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
- Ludwig Göransson - Black Panther:Wakanda Forever
- Ludwig Göransson - Oppenheimer
- Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt - Barbie
Best African Music Performance
- Asake & Olamide - “Amapiano”
- Ayra Starr - RushBurna Boy - “City Boys”
- Davido Featuring Musa Keys - “Unavailable”
- Tyla - “Water”
- Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)
- Ana Bárbara - Bordado a Mano
- Flor de Toloache - Motherflower
- Lila Downs - La Sánchez
- Lupita Infante - Amor Como en las Películas de Antes
- Peso Pluma - Génesis
Best Latin Pop Album
- AleMor - Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1
- Gaby Moreno - X Mi (Vol. 1)
- Maluma - Don Juan
- Pablo Alborán - La Cuarta Hoja
- Paula Arenas - A Ciegas
- Pedro Capó - La Neta
Best Country Album
- Brothers Osborne - Brothers Osborne
- Kelsea Ballerini - Rolling Up the Welcome Mat
- Lainey Wilson - Bell Bottom Country
- Tyler Childers - Rustin’ in the Rain
- Zach Bryan - Zach Bryan
Best Country Solo Performance
- Brandy Clark - “Buried”
- Chris Stapleton - “White Horse”
- Dolly Parton - “The Last Thing on My Mind”
- Luke Combs - “Fast Car”
- Tyler Childers - “In Your Love”
Best New Artist
- Coco Jones
- Gracie Abrams
- Fred Again
- Ice Spice
- Jelly Roll
- Noah Kahan
- Victoria Monét
- The War and Treaty
Song of the Year
- Billie Eilish - “What Was I Made For?”
- Dua Lipa - “Dance the Night”
- Jon Batiste - “Butterfly”
- Lana Del Rey - “A&W”
- Miley Cyrus - “Flowers”
- Olivia Rodrigo - “Vampire”
- SZA - “Kill Bill”
- Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”
Best Alternative Jazz Album
- Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily - Love in Exile
- Cory Henry - Live at the Piano
- Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue - SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree
- Louis Cole - Quality Over Opinion
- Meshell Ndegeocello - The Omnichord Real Book
Best Melodic Rap Performance
- Burna Boy Featuring 21 Savage - “Sittin’ on Top of the World”
- Doja Cat - “Attention”
- Drake & 21 Savage - Spin Bout ULil Durk Featuring J. Cole - “All My Life”
- SZA - “Low”
Best R&B Album
- Babyface - Girls Night Out
- Coco Jones - What I Didn’t Tell You
- Emily King - Special Occasion
- Summer Walker - Clear 2: Soft Life EP
- Victoria Monét - Jaguar II
Best R&B Performance
- Chris Brown - “Summer Too Hot”
- Coco Jones - “ICU”
- Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley - “Back to Love”
- SZA - “Kill Bill”
- Victoria Monét - “How Does It Make You Feel”
Best Alternative Music Album
- Arctic Monkeys - The Car
- Boygenius - The Record
- Gorillaz - Cracker Island
- Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
- PJ Harvey - I Inside the Old Year Dying
Best Alternative Music Performance
- Alvvays - “Belinda Says”
- Arctic Monkeys - “Body Paint”
- Boygenius - “Cool About It”
- Lana Del Rey - “A&W”
- Paramore - “This Is Why”
- Best Rock Album
- Foo Fighters - But Here We Are
- Greta Van Fleet - StarcatcherMetallica - 72 Seasons
- Paramore - This Is Why
- Queens of the Stone Age - In Times New Roman
Best Pop Dance Recording
- Bebe Rexha & David Guetta - “One in a Million”
- Calvin Harris Featuring Ellie Goulding - “Miracle”
- David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray - “Baby Don’t Hurt Me”
- Kylie Minogue - Padam PadamTroye Sivan - “Rush”
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
- Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish - “Never Felt So Alone”
- Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste - “Candy Necklace”
- Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile - “Thousand Miles”
- SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers - “Ghost in the Machine”
- Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice - “Karma”
Best Pop Solo Performance
- Billie Eilish - “What Was I Made For?”
- Doja Cat - “Paint the Town Red”
- Miley Cyrus - “Flowers”
- Olivia Rodrigo - “Vampire”
- Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
- Daniel Nigro
- Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
- Hit-Boy
- Jack Antonoff
- Metro Boomin
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
- Edgar BarreraJ
- Jessie Jo Dillon
- Justin Tranter
- Shane McAnally
- Theron Thomas
Best Pop Vocal Album
- Kelly Clarkson - Chemistry
- Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation
- Olivia Rodrigo - Guts
- Ed Sheeran - - (Subtract)
- Taylor Swift - Midnights
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
- Aphex Twin - “Blackbox”
- Life Recorder - “21F”
- James Blake - “Loading”
- Disclosure - “Higher Than Ever”
- BEforeRomy & Fred again.. - “Strong”
- Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan - “Rumble”
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
- James Blake - Playing Robots Into Heaven
- The Chemical Brothers - For That Beautiful Feeling
- Fred again.. - Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022)
- Kx5 - Kx5
- Skrillex - Quest for Fire
Best Rock Performance
- Arctic Monkeys - “Sculptures of Anything Goes”
- Black Pumas - “More Than a Love Song”
- Boygenius - “Not Strong Enough”
- Foo Fighters - “Rescued”
- Metallica - “Lux Æterna”
Best Metal Performance
- Disturbed - “Bad Man”
- Ghost - “Phantom of the Opera”
- Metallica - “72 Seasons”
- Slipknot - “Hive Mind”
- Spiritbox - “Jaded”
Best Rock Song
- Boygenius - “Not Strong Enough”
- Foo Fighters - “Rescued”
- Olivia Rodrigo - “Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl”
- Queens of the Stone Age - “Emotion Sickness”
- The Rolling Stones - “Angry”
Best Traditional R&B Performance
- Babyface ft. Coco Jones - “Simple”
- Kenyon Dixon - “Lucky”
- Victoria Monét ft. Earth, Wind & Fire and Hazel Monét - “Hollywood”
- PJ Morton ft. Susan Carol - “Good Morning”
- SZA - “Love Language”
- Best R&B Song
- Coco Jones - “ICU”
- Halle - “Angel”
- Robert Glasper ft. SiR & Alex Isley - “Back to Love”
- SZA - “Snooze”
- Victoria Monét - “On My Mama”
Best Progressive R&B Album
- 6lack - Since I Have a Lover
- Diddy - The Love Album: Off the Grid
- Terrace Martin and James Fauntleroy - Nova
- Janelle Monáe - The Age of Pleasure
- SZA - SOS
Best Rap Performance
- Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar - “The Hillbillies”
- Black Thought - “Love Letter”
- Coi Leray - “Players”
- Drake & 21 Savage - “Rich Flex”
- Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane - “Scientists & Engineers”
Best Rap Song
- Doja Cat - “Attention”
- Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice ft. Aqua - “Barbie World”
- Lil Uzi Vert - “Just Wanna Rock”
- Drake & 21 Savage - “Rich Flex”
- Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane - “Scientists & Engineers”
Best Rap Album
- Drake & 21 Savage - Her Loss
- Killer Mike - Michael
- Metro Boomin - Heroes & Villains
- Nas - King’s Disease III
- Travis Scott - Utopia
- Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
- Aja Monet - When the Poems Do What They Do
- J. Ivy - The Light Inside
- Kevin Powell - Grocery Shopping With My Mother
- Prentice Powell and Shawn William - For Your Consideration ’24 - The Album
- Queen Sheba - A-You’re Not Wrong B-They’re Not Either: The Fukc-It Pill Revisited
Best Jazz Performance
- Jon Batiste - “Movement 18’ (Heroes)”
- Lakecia Benjamin - “Basquiat”
- Adam Blackstone ft. the Baylor Project & Russell Ferranté - “Vulnerable (Live)”
- Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding - “But Not For Me”
- Samara Joy - “Tight”
Best Jazz Vocal Album
- Patti Austin Featuring Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band - For Ella 2
- Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding - Alive at the Village Vanguard
- Gretchen Parlato & Lionel Loueke - Lean In
- Cécile McLorin Salvant - Mélusine
- Nicole Zuraitis - How Love Begins
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
- Kenny Barron - The Source
- Lakecia Benjamin - Phoenix
- Adam Blackstone - Legacy: The Instrumental Jawn
- Billy Childs - The Winds of Change
- Pat Metheny - Dream Box
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
- ADDA Simfònica, Josep Vicent, Emilio Solla - The Chick Corea Symphony Tribute - Ritmo
- Darcy James Argue’s Secret Society - Dynamic Maximum Tension
- The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart - Basie Swings The Blues
- Vince Mendoza & Metropole Orkest - Olympians
- Mingus Big Band - The Charles Mingus Centennial Sessions
Best Latin Jazz Album
- Eliane Elias - Quietude
- Ivan Lins with the Tblisi Symphony Orchestra - My Heart Speaks
- Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band - Vox Humana
- Luciana Souza & Trio Corrente - Cometa
- Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo - El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 2
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
- Liz Callaway - To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim
- Rickie Lee Jones - Pieces of Treasure
- Laufey - BewitchedPentatonix - Holidays Around the World
- Bruce Springsteen - Only the Strong Survive
- Various - Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
- Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer ft. Rakesh Chaurasia - As We Speak
- House of Waters - On Becoming
- Bob James - Jazz Hands
- Julian Lage - The Layers
- Ben Wendel - All One
Best Musical Theater Album
- Kimberly Akimbo
- ParadeShucked
- Some Like It Hot
- Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
- Dierks Bentley ft. Billy Strings - “High Note”
- Brothers Osborne - “Nobody’s Nobody”
- Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves - “I Remember Everything”
- Vince Gill & Paul Franklin - “Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)”
- )Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson - “Save Me”
- Carly Pearce ft. Chris Stapleton - “We Don’t Fight Anymore”
Best Country Song
- Brandy Clark - “Buried”
- Chris Stapleton - “White Horse”
- Morgan Wallen - “Last Night”
- Tyler Childers - “In Your Love”
- Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves - “I Remember Everything”
Best American Roots Performance
- Jon Batiste - “Butterfly”
- Blind Boys of Alabama - “Heaven Help Us All”
- Madison Cunningham - “Inventing the Wheel”
- Rhiannon Giddens - “You Louisiana Man”
- Allison Russell - “Eve Was Black”
Best Americana Performance
- Blind Boys of Alabama - “Friendship”
- Tyler Childers - “Help Me Make It Through the Night”
- Brandy Clark ft. Brandi Carlile - “Dear Insecurity”
- Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - “King of Oklahoma”
- Allison Russell - “The Returner”
Best American Roots Song
- The War and Treaty - “Blank Page”
- Billy Strings ft. Willie Nelson - “California Sober”
- Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - “Cast Iron Skillet”
- Brandy Clark ft. Brandi Carlile - “Dear Insecurity”
- Allison Russell - “The Returner”
Best Americana Album
- Brandy Clark - Brandy Clark
- Rodney Crowell - The Chicago Sessions
- Rhiannon Giddens - You’re the One
- Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - Weathervanes
- Allison Russell - The Returner
Best Bluegrass Album
- Sam Bush - Radio John: Songs of John Hartford
- Michael Cleveland - Lovin’ of the Game
- Mighty Poplar - Mighty Poplar
- Willie Nelson - Bluegrass
- Billy Strings - Me/And/Dad
- Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway - City of Gold
Best Traditional Blues Album
- Eric Bibb - Ridin’
- Mr Sipp - The Soul Side of Sipp
- Tracy Nelson - Life Don’t Miss Nobody
- John Primer - Teardrops For Magic Slim Live At Rosa’s Lounge
- Bobby Rush - All My Love for You
Best Contemporary Blues Album
- Samantha Fish And Jesse Dayton - Death Wish Blues
- Ruthie Foster - Healing Time
- Christone “Kingfish” Ingram - Live in London
- Larkin Poe - Blood Harmony
- Bettye LaVette - LaVette!
Best Folk Album
- Dom Flemons - Traveling Wildfire
- The Milk Carton Kids - I Only See the Moon
- Joni Mitchell - Joni Mitchell at Newport [Live]
- Nickel Creek - Celebrants
- Old Crow Medicine Show - Jubilee
- Paul Simon - PsalmsRufus Wainwright - Folkocracy
Best Regional Roots Music Album
- Buckwheat Zydeco Jr & The Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band - New Beginnings
- Dwayne Dopsie & The Zydeco Hellraisers - Live At The 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
- Lost Bayou Ramblers & Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra - Live: Orpheum Theater Nola New Breed Bass Band - Made in New Orleans
- New Orleans Nightcrawlers - Too Much to Hold
- The Rumble featuring Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr. - Live at the Maple Leaf
Best Gospel Performance/Song
- Stanley Brown ft. Hezekiah Walker, Kierra Sheard & Karen Clark Sheard - “God Is Good”
- Erica Campbell - “Feel Alright (Blessed)”
- Zacardi Cortez - “Lord Do It For Me (Live)”
- Melvin Crispell III - “God Is”
- Kirk Franklin - “All Things”
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
- Blessing Offor - “Believe”
- Cody Carnes - “Firm Foundation (He Won’t) [Live]”
- Lauren Daigle - “Thank God I Do “
- for KING & COUNTRY ft. Jordin Sparks - “Love Me Like I Am”
- Lecrae & Tasha Cobbs Leonard - “Your Power”
- Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine - “God Problems”
Best Gospel Album
- Erica Campbell - I Love You
- Tasha Cobbs Leonard - Hymns (Live)
- Maverick City Music - The Maverick Way
- Jonathan McReynolds - My Truth
- Tye Tribbett - All Things New: Live In Orlando
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
- Blessing Offor - My Tribe
- Da’ T.R.U.T.H. - Emanuel
- Lauren Daigle - Lauren Daigle
- Lecrae - Church Clothes 4
- Phil Wickham - I Believe
Best Roots Gospel Album
- The Blackwood Brothers Quartet - Tribute to the King
- Blind Boys of Alabama - Echoes of the South
- Becky Isaacs Bowman - Songs That Pulled Me Through the Tough Times
- Brian Free & Assurance - Meet Me at the Cross Gaither
- Vocal Band - Shine: The Darker The Night The Brighter The Light
Best Música Urbana Album
- Rauw Alejandro - Saturno
- Karol G - Mañana Será
- BonitoTainy - Data
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
- Cabra - Martínez
- Diamante Eléctrico - Leche de Tigre
- Juanes - Vida Cotidiana
- Natalia Lafourcade - De Todas Las Flores
- Fito Paez - EADDA9223
- Best Tropical Latin Album
- Rubén Blades con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta - Siembra: 45(degree) Aniversario (En Vivo en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico, 14 de Mayo 2022)
- Luis Figueroa - Voy A Ti
- Grupo Niche Y Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Colombia - Niche Sinfónico
- Omara Portuondo - Vida Tony Succar
- Mimy Succar - Mimy & Tony
- Carlos Vives - Escalona Nunca Se Había Grabado Así
Best Global Music Performance
- Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer & Shahzad Ismaily - “Shadow Forces”
- Burna Boy - “Alone”
- Davido - Feel Silvana Estrada - “Milagro Y Disastre”
- Falu & Gaurav Shah (ft. PM Narendra Modi) - “Abundance In Millets”
- Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain ft. Rakesh Chaurasia - “Pashto”
- Ibrahim Maalouf ft. Cimafunk & Tank and the Bangas - “Todo Colores”
- Best Global Music Album
- Susana Baca - Epifanías
- Bokanté - History
- Burna Boy - I Told Them…
- Davido - Timeless
- Shakti - This Moment
Best Reggae Album
- Buju Banton - Born For Greatness
- Beenie Man - Simma
- Collie Buddz - Cali Roots Riddim 2023
- Burning Spear - No Destroyer
- Julian Marley & Antacus - Colors of Royal
- Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album
- Kirsten Agresta-Copely - Aquamarine
- Omar Akram - Moments of Beauty
- Ólafur Arnalds - Some Kind of Peace (Piano Reworks)
- David Darling & Hans Christian - Ocean Dreaming Ocean
- Carla Patullo ft. Tonality and the Scorchio Quartet - So She Howls
Best Children’s Music Album
- Andrew & Polly - Ahhhhh!
- Pierce Freelon & Nnenna Freelon - Ancestors
- DJ Willy Wow! - Hip Hope for Kids!
- Uncle Jumbo - Taste The Sky
- 123 Andrés - We Grow Together Preschool Songs
Best Comedy Album
- Trevor Noah - I Wish You Would
- Wanda Sykes - I’m An Entertainer
- Chris Rock - Selective Outrage
- Sarah Silverman - Someone You Love
- Dave Chappelle - What’s In A Name?
Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording
- Meryl Streep - Big Tree
- William Shatner - Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder
- Rick Rubin - The Creative Act: A Way of Being Senator
- Bernie Sanders - It’s Ok to Be Angry About Capitalism
- Michelle Obama - The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
- Daisy Jones & The Six - Aurora
- Various Artists - Barbie The Album
- Various Artists - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Music From and Inspired By Various Artists - Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3
- Weird Al Yankovic - Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Best Music Video
- The Beatles - “I’m Only Sleeping”
- Tyler Childers - “In Your Love”
- Billie Eilish - “What Was I Made For”
- Kendrick Lamar - “Count Me Out”
- Troye Sivan - “Rush”
Best Music Film
- Moonage Daydream
- How I’m Feeling Now
- Live From Paris, The Big Steppers Tour
- I Am Everything
- Dear Mama
Best Recording Package
- Caroline Rose - The Art of Forgetting
- Hsing-Hui Cheng - Cadenza 21’
- Perry Shall - Eletrophonic Chronic
- Iam8bit - Gravity Falls Yu Wei - Migration
- Luke Brooks & James Theseus Buck - Stumpwork
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
- The Collected Works of Neutral Milk Hotel
- For The Birds: The Birdsong Project
- Gieo
- Inside: Deluxe Box Set
- Words & Music, May 1965 - Deluxe Edition
Best Historical Album
- Bob Dylan - Fragments - Time Out Of Mind Sessions (1996-1997): The Bootleg Series, Vol. 17
- Various Artists - The Moaninest Moan of Them All: The Jazz Saxophone of Loren McMurray, 1920-1922
- Various Artists - Playing for the Man at the Door: Field Recordings from the Collection of Mack McCormick, 1958-1971
- Lou Reed - Words & Music, May 1965 - Deluxe Edition
- Various Artists - Written in Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
- Bokanté - History
- Boygenius - The Record
- Caroline Polachek - Desire, I Want to Turn Into You
- Feist - Multitudes
- Victoria Monét - Jaguar II
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
- Robert Black - Adams, John Luther: Darkness And Scattered Light
- Andy Akiho - Akiho: Cylinders
- Yuja Wang; Teddy Abrams, conductor (Louisville Orchestra) - The American Project
- Seth Parker Woods - Difficult Grace
- Curtis Stewart - Of Love
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
- Reginald Mobley, soloist; Baptiste Trotignon, pianist - Because
- Karim Sulayman, soloist; Sean Shibe, accompanist - Broken Branches
- Laura Strickling, soloist; Daniel Schlosberg, pianist - 40@40
- Lawrence Brownlee, soloist; Kevin J. Miller, pianist - Rising
- Julia Bullock, soloist; Christian Reif, conductor (Philharmonia Orchestra) - Walking In The Dark
Best Classical Compendium
- Anne Akiko Meyers - Fandango
- Christopher Rountree, conductor - Julius Eastman, Vol. 3: If You’re So Smart, Why Aren’t You Rich?
- Peter Herresthal - Mazzoli: Dark With Excessive Bright
- Alex Brown, Harlem Quartet, Imani Winds, Edward Perez, Neal Smith & A.B. Spellman - Passion For Bach And Coltrane\
- Chick Corea - Sardinia
- Andy Akiho - Sculptures
- Aaron Diehl Trio & The Knights - Zodiac Suite
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
- Thomas Adès, composer (Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic) - Adès: Dante
- Andy Akiho, composer (Andy Akiho, Ankush Kumar Bahl & Omaha Symphony) - Akiho: In That Space, At That Time
- William Brittelle, composer (Roomful Of Teeth) - Brittelle: Psychedelics
- Missy Mazzoli, composer (Peter Herresthal, James Gaffigan & Bergen Philharmonic) - Mazzoli: Dark With Excessive Bright
- Jessie Montgomery, composer (Awadagin Pratt, A Far Cry & Roomful Of Teeth) - Montgomery: Rounds