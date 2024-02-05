Check out the full list of 2024's Grammy Awards nominations

Grammy Awards 2024 nominations: Full List

Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, and other nominees are all set for the 66th Grammy Awards.

The star-studded event is scheduled to take place on 4th February 2024, in the vicinity of Los Angeles.

Check out the full list of this year’s nominations;

Album of the Year

Boygenius - The Record

Janelle Monáe - The Age of Pleasure

Jon Batiste - World Music Radio

Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation

Olivia Rodrigo - Guts

SZA - SOS

Taylor Swift - Midnights

Record of the Year

Billie Eilish - “What Was I Made For?”

Boygenius - “Not Strong Enough”

Jon Batiste - “Worship”

Miley Cyrus - “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo - “Vampire”

SZA - “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”

Victoria Monét - “On My Mama”

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)

John Williams - The Fabelmans

John Williams - Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Ludwig Göransson - Black Panther:Wakanda Forever

Ludwig Göransson - Oppenheimer

Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt - Barbie

Best African Music Performance

Asake & Olamide - “Amapiano”

Ayra Starr - RushBurna Boy - “City Boys”

Davido Featuring Musa Keys - “Unavailable”

Tyla - “Water”

Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)

Ana Bárbara - Bordado a Mano

Flor de Toloache - Motherflower

Lila Downs - La Sánchez

Lupita Infante - Amor Como en las Películas de Antes

Peso Pluma - Génesis

Best Latin Pop Album

AleMor - Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1

Gaby Moreno - X Mi (Vol. 1)

Maluma - Don Juan

Pablo Alborán - La Cuarta Hoja

Paula Arenas - A Ciegas

Pedro Capó - La Neta

Best Country Album

Brothers Osborne - Brothers Osborne

Kelsea Ballerini - Rolling Up the Welcome Mat

Lainey Wilson - Bell Bottom Country

Tyler Childers - Rustin’ in the Rain

Zach Bryan - Zach Bryan

Best Country Solo Performance

Brandy Clark - “Buried”

Chris Stapleton - “White Horse”

Dolly Parton - “The Last Thing on My Mind”

Luke Combs - “Fast Car”

Tyler Childers - “In Your Love”

Best New Artist

Coco Jones

Gracie Abrams

Fred Again

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War and Treaty

Song of the Year

Billie Eilish - “What Was I Made For?”

Dua Lipa - “Dance the Night”

Jon Batiste - “Butterfly”

Lana Del Rey - “A&W”

Miley Cyrus - “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo - “Vampire”

SZA - “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”

Best Alternative Jazz Album

Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily - Love in Exile

Cory Henry - Live at the Piano

Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue - SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree

Louis Cole - Quality Over Opinion

Meshell Ndegeocello - The Omnichord Real Book

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Burna Boy Featuring 21 Savage - “Sittin’ on Top of the World”

Doja Cat - “Attention”

Drake & 21 Savage - Spin Bout ULil Durk Featuring J. Cole - “All My Life”

SZA - “Low”

Best R&B Album

Babyface - Girls Night Out

Coco Jones - What I Didn’t Tell You

Emily King - Special Occasion

Summer Walker - Clear 2: Soft Life EP

Victoria Monét - Jaguar II

Best R&B Performance

Chris Brown - “Summer Too Hot”

Coco Jones - “ICU”

Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley - “Back to Love”

SZA - “Kill Bill”

Victoria Monét - “How Does It Make You Feel”

Best Alternative Music Album

Arctic Monkeys - The Car

Boygenius - The Record

Gorillaz - Cracker Island

Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

PJ Harvey - I Inside the Old Year Dying

Best Alternative Music Performance

Alvvays - “Belinda Says”

Arctic Monkeys - “Body Paint”

Boygenius - “Cool About It”

Lana Del Rey - “A&W”

Paramore - “This Is Why”

Best Rock Album

Foo Fighters - But Here We Are

Greta Van Fleet - StarcatcherMetallica - 72 Seasons

Paramore - This Is Why

Queens of the Stone Age - In Times New Roman

Best Pop Dance Recording

Bebe Rexha & David Guetta - “One in a Million”

Calvin Harris Featuring Ellie Goulding - “Miracle”

David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray - “Baby Don’t Hurt Me”

Kylie Minogue - Padam PadamTroye Sivan - “Rush”

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish - “Never Felt So Alone”

Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste - “Candy Necklace”

Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile - “Thousand Miles”

SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers - “Ghost in the Machine”

Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice - “Karma”

Best Pop Solo Performance

Billie Eilish - “What Was I Made For?”

Doja Cat - “Paint the Town Red”

Miley Cyrus - “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo - “Vampire”

Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Daniel Nigro

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Hit-Boy

Jack Antonoff

Metro Boomin

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Edgar BarreraJ

Jessie Jo Dillon

Justin Tranter

Shane McAnally

Theron Thomas

Best Pop Vocal Album

Kelly Clarkson - Chemistry

Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation

Olivia Rodrigo - Guts

Ed Sheeran - - (Subtract)

Taylor Swift - Midnights

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Aphex Twin - “Blackbox”

Life Recorder - “21F”

James Blake - “Loading”

Disclosure - “Higher Than Ever”

BEforeRomy & Fred again.. - “Strong”

Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan - “Rumble”

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

James Blake - Playing Robots Into Heaven

The Chemical Brothers - For That Beautiful Feeling

Fred again.. - Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022)

Kx5 - Kx5

Skrillex - Quest for Fire

Best Rock Performance

Arctic Monkeys - “Sculptures of Anything Goes”

Black Pumas - “More Than a Love Song”

Boygenius - “Not Strong Enough”

Foo Fighters - “Rescued”

Metallica - “Lux Æterna”

Best Metal Performance

Disturbed - “Bad Man”

Ghost - “Phantom of the Opera”

Metallica - “72 Seasons”

Slipknot - “Hive Mind”

Spiritbox - “Jaded”

Best Rock Song

Boygenius - “Not Strong Enough”

Foo Fighters - “Rescued”

Olivia Rodrigo - “Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl”

Queens of the Stone Age - “Emotion Sickness”

The Rolling Stones - “Angry”

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Babyface ft. Coco Jones - “Simple”

Kenyon Dixon - “Lucky”

Victoria Monét ft. Earth, Wind & Fire and Hazel Monét - “Hollywood”

PJ Morton ft. Susan Carol - “Good Morning”

SZA - “Love Language”

Best R&B Song

Coco Jones - “ICU”

Halle - “Angel”

Robert Glasper ft. SiR & Alex Isley - “Back to Love”

SZA - “Snooze”

Victoria Monét - “On My Mama”

Best Progressive R&B Album

6lack - Since I Have a Lover

Diddy - The Love Album: Off the Grid

Terrace Martin and James Fauntleroy - Nova

Janelle Monáe - The Age of Pleasure

SZA - SOS

Best Rap Performance

Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar - “The Hillbillies”

Black Thought - “Love Letter”

Coi Leray - “Players”

Drake & 21 Savage - “Rich Flex”

Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane - “Scientists & Engineers”

Best Rap Song

Doja Cat - “Attention”

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice ft. Aqua - “Barbie World”

Lil Uzi Vert - “Just Wanna Rock”

Drake & 21 Savage - “Rich Flex”

Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane - “Scientists & Engineers”

Best Rap Album

Drake & 21 Savage - Her Loss

Killer Mike - Michael

Metro Boomin - Heroes & Villains

Nas - King’s Disease III

Travis Scott - Utopia

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

Aja Monet - When the Poems Do What They Do

J. Ivy - The Light Inside

Kevin Powell - Grocery Shopping With My Mother

Prentice Powell and Shawn William - For Your Consideration ’24 - The Album

Queen Sheba - A-You’re Not Wrong B-They’re Not Either: The Fukc-It Pill Revisited

Best Jazz Performance

Jon Batiste - “Movement 18’ (Heroes)”

Lakecia Benjamin - “Basquiat”

Adam Blackstone ft. the Baylor Project & Russell Ferranté - “Vulnerable (Live)”

Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding - “But Not For Me”

Samara Joy - “Tight”

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Patti Austin Featuring Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band - For Ella 2

Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding - Alive at the Village Vanguard

Gretchen Parlato & Lionel Loueke - Lean In

Cécile McLorin Salvant - Mélusine

Nicole Zuraitis - How Love Begins

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Kenny Barron - The Source

Lakecia Benjamin - Phoenix

Adam Blackstone - Legacy: The Instrumental Jawn

Billy Childs - The Winds of Change

Pat Metheny - Dream Box

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

ADDA Simfònica, Josep Vicent, Emilio Solla - The Chick Corea Symphony Tribute - Ritmo

Darcy James Argue’s Secret Society - Dynamic Maximum Tension

The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart - Basie Swings The Blues

Vince Mendoza & Metropole Orkest - Olympians

Mingus Big Band - The Charles Mingus Centennial Sessions

Best Latin Jazz Album

Eliane Elias - Quietude

Ivan Lins with the Tblisi Symphony Orchestra - My Heart Speaks

Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band - Vox Humana

Luciana Souza & Trio Corrente - Cometa

Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo - El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 2

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Liz Callaway - To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim

Rickie Lee Jones - Pieces of Treasure

Laufey - BewitchedPentatonix - Holidays Around the World

Bruce Springsteen - Only the Strong Survive

Various - Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer ft. Rakesh Chaurasia - As We Speak

House of Waters - On Becoming

Bob James - Jazz Hands

Julian Lage - The Layers

Ben Wendel - All One

Best Musical Theater Album

Kimberly Akimbo

ParadeShucked

Some Like It Hot

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Dierks Bentley ft. Billy Strings - “High Note”

Brothers Osborne - “Nobody’s Nobody”

Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves - “I Remember Everything”

Vince Gill & Paul Franklin - “Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)”

)Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson - “Save Me”

Carly Pearce ft. Chris Stapleton - “We Don’t Fight Anymore”

Best Country Song

Brandy Clark - “Buried”

Chris Stapleton - “White Horse”

Morgan Wallen - “Last Night”

Tyler Childers - “In Your Love”

Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves - “I Remember Everything”

Best American Roots Performance

Jon Batiste - “Butterfly”

Blind Boys of Alabama - “Heaven Help Us All”

Madison Cunningham - “Inventing the Wheel”

Rhiannon Giddens - “You Louisiana Man”

Allison Russell - “Eve Was Black”

Best Americana Performance

Blind Boys of Alabama - “Friendship”

Tyler Childers - “Help Me Make It Through the Night”

Brandy Clark ft. Brandi Carlile - “Dear Insecurity”

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - “King of Oklahoma”

Allison Russell - “The Returner”

Best American Roots Song

The War and Treaty - “Blank Page”

Billy Strings ft. Willie Nelson - “California Sober”

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - “Cast Iron Skillet”

Brandy Clark ft. Brandi Carlile - “Dear Insecurity”

Allison Russell - “The Returner”

Best Americana Album

Brandy Clark - Brandy Clark

Rodney Crowell - The Chicago Sessions

Rhiannon Giddens - You’re the One

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - Weathervanes

Allison Russell - The Returner

Best Bluegrass Album

Sam Bush - Radio John: Songs of John Hartford

Michael Cleveland - Lovin’ of the Game

Mighty Poplar - Mighty Poplar

Willie Nelson - Bluegrass

Billy Strings - Me/And/Dad

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway - City of Gold

Best Traditional Blues Album

Eric Bibb - Ridin’

Mr Sipp - The Soul Side of Sipp

Tracy Nelson - Life Don’t Miss Nobody

John Primer - Teardrops For Magic Slim Live At Rosa’s Lounge

Bobby Rush - All My Love for You

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Samantha Fish And Jesse Dayton - Death Wish Blues

Ruthie Foster - Healing Time

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram - Live in London

Larkin Poe - Blood Harmony

Bettye LaVette - LaVette!

Best Folk Album

Dom Flemons - Traveling Wildfire

The Milk Carton Kids - I Only See the Moon

Joni Mitchell - Joni Mitchell at Newport [Live]

Nickel Creek - Celebrants

Old Crow Medicine Show - Jubilee

Paul Simon - PsalmsRufus Wainwright - Folkocracy

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Buckwheat Zydeco Jr & The Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band - New Beginnings

Dwayne Dopsie & The Zydeco Hellraisers - Live At The 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

Lost Bayou Ramblers & Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra - Live: Orpheum Theater Nola New Breed Bass Band - Made in New Orleans

New Orleans Nightcrawlers - Too Much to Hold

The Rumble featuring Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr. - Live at the Maple Leaf

Best Gospel Performance/Song

Stanley Brown ft. Hezekiah Walker, Kierra Sheard & Karen Clark Sheard - “God Is Good”

Erica Campbell - “Feel Alright (Blessed)”

Zacardi Cortez - “Lord Do It For Me (Live)”

Melvin Crispell III - “God Is”

Kirk Franklin - “All Things”

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

Blessing Offor - “Believe”

Cody Carnes - “Firm Foundation (He Won’t) [Live]”

Lauren Daigle - “Thank God I Do “

for KING & COUNTRY ft. Jordin Sparks - “Love Me Like I Am”

Lecrae & Tasha Cobbs Leonard - “Your Power”

Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine - “God Problems”

Best Gospel Album

Erica Campbell - I Love You

Tasha Cobbs Leonard - Hymns (Live)

Maverick City Music - The Maverick Way

Jonathan McReynolds - My Truth

Tye Tribbett - All Things New: Live In Orlando

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Blessing Offor - My Tribe

Da’ T.R.U.T.H. - Emanuel

Lauren Daigle - Lauren Daigle

Lecrae - Church Clothes 4

Phil Wickham - I Believe

Best Roots Gospel Album

The Blackwood Brothers Quartet - Tribute to the King

Blind Boys of Alabama - Echoes of the South

Becky Isaacs Bowman - Songs That Pulled Me Through the Tough Times

Brian Free & Assurance - Meet Me at the Cross Gaither

Vocal Band - Shine: The Darker The Night The Brighter The Light

Best Música Urbana Album

Rauw Alejandro - Saturno

Karol G - Mañana Será

BonitoTainy - Data

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Cabra - Martínez

Diamante Eléctrico - Leche de Tigre

Juanes - Vida Cotidiana

Natalia Lafourcade - De Todas Las Flores

Fito Paez - EADDA9223

Best Tropical Latin Album

Rubén Blades con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta - Siembra: 45(degree) Aniversario (En Vivo en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico, 14 de Mayo 2022)

Luis Figueroa - Voy A Ti

Grupo Niche Y Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Colombia - Niche Sinfónico

Omara Portuondo - Vida Tony Succar

Mimy Succar - Mimy & Tony

Carlos Vives - Escalona Nunca Se Había Grabado Así

Best Global Music Performance

Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer & Shahzad Ismaily - “Shadow Forces”

Burna Boy - “Alone”

Davido - Feel Silvana Estrada - “Milagro Y Disastre”

Falu & Gaurav Shah (ft. PM Narendra Modi) - “Abundance In Millets”

Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain ft. Rakesh Chaurasia - “Pashto”

Ibrahim Maalouf ft. Cimafunk & Tank and the Bangas - “Todo Colores”

Best Global Music Album

Susana Baca - Epifanías

Bokanté - History

Burna Boy - I Told Them…

Davido - Timeless

Shakti - This Moment

Best Reggae Album

Buju Banton - Born For Greatness

Beenie Man - Simma

Collie Buddz - Cali Roots Riddim 2023

Burning Spear - No Destroyer

Julian Marley & Antacus - Colors of Royal

Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album

Kirsten Agresta-Copely - Aquamarine

Omar Akram - Moments of Beauty

Ólafur Arnalds - Some Kind of Peace (Piano Reworks)

David Darling & Hans Christian - Ocean Dreaming Ocean

Carla Patullo ft. Tonality and the Scorchio Quartet - So She Howls

Best Children’s Music Album

Andrew & Polly - Ahhhhh!

Pierce Freelon & Nnenna Freelon - Ancestors

DJ Willy Wow! - Hip Hope for Kids!

Uncle Jumbo - Taste The Sky

123 Andrés - We Grow Together Preschool Songs

Best Comedy Album

Trevor Noah - I Wish You Would

Wanda Sykes - I’m An Entertainer

Chris Rock - Selective Outrage

Sarah Silverman - Someone You Love

Dave Chappelle - What’s In A Name?

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

Meryl Streep - Big Tree

William Shatner - Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder

Rick Rubin - The Creative Act: A Way of Being Senator

Bernie Sanders - It’s Ok to Be Angry About Capitalism

Michelle Obama - The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Daisy Jones & The Six - Aurora

Various Artists - Barbie The Album

Various Artists - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Music From and Inspired By Various Artists - Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3

Weird Al Yankovic - Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Best Music Video

The Beatles - “I’m Only Sleeping”

Tyler Childers - “In Your Love”

Billie Eilish - “What Was I Made For”

Kendrick Lamar - “Count Me Out”

Troye Sivan - “Rush”

Best Music Film

Moonage Daydream

How I’m Feeling Now

Live From Paris, The Big Steppers Tour

I Am Everything

Dear Mama

Best Recording Package

Caroline Rose - The Art of Forgetting

Hsing-Hui Cheng - Cadenza 21’

Perry Shall - Eletrophonic Chronic

Iam8bit - Gravity Falls Yu Wei - Migration

Luke Brooks & James Theseus Buck - Stumpwork

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

The Collected Works of Neutral Milk Hotel

For The Birds: The Birdsong Project

Gieo

Inside: Deluxe Box Set

Words & Music, May 1965 - Deluxe Edition

Best Historical Album

Bob Dylan - Fragments - Time Out Of Mind Sessions (1996-1997): The Bootleg Series, Vol. 17

Various Artists - The Moaninest Moan of Them All: The Jazz Saxophone of Loren McMurray, 1920-1922

Various Artists - Playing for the Man at the Door: Field Recordings from the Collection of Mack McCormick, 1958-1971

Lou Reed - Words & Music, May 1965 - Deluxe Edition

Various Artists - Written in Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Bokanté - History

Boygenius - The Record

Caroline Polachek - Desire, I Want to Turn Into You

Feist - Multitudes

Victoria Monét - Jaguar II

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Robert Black - Adams, John Luther: Darkness And Scattered Light

Andy Akiho - Akiho: Cylinders

Yuja Wang; Teddy Abrams, conductor (Louisville Orchestra) - The American Project

Seth Parker Woods - Difficult Grace

Curtis Stewart - Of Love

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Reginald Mobley, soloist; Baptiste Trotignon, pianist - Because

Karim Sulayman, soloist; Sean Shibe, accompanist - Broken Branches

Laura Strickling, soloist; Daniel Schlosberg, pianist - 40@40

Lawrence Brownlee, soloist; Kevin J. Miller, pianist - Rising

Julia Bullock, soloist; Christian Reif, conductor (Philharmonia Orchestra) - Walking In The Dark

Best Classical Compendium

Anne Akiko Meyers - Fandango

Christopher Rountree, conductor - Julius Eastman, Vol. 3: If You’re So Smart, Why Aren’t You Rich?

Peter Herresthal - Mazzoli: Dark With Excessive Bright

Alex Brown, Harlem Quartet, Imani Winds, Edward Perez, Neal Smith & A.B. Spellman - Passion For Bach And Coltrane\

Chick Corea - Sardinia

Andy Akiho - Sculptures

Aaron Diehl Trio & The Knights - Zodiac Suite

Best Contemporary Classical Composition