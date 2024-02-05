Sterling K. Brown already accepted defeat before Oscar

Sterling K. Brown says he will lose the Oscar to Robert Downey Jr.

This year, Sterling K. Brown was nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the Oscars. But he is sure he will not lift the gong. Instead, he believed it would be his fellow nominee, Robert Downey Jr. - and he insisted he was totally okay with it.



Appearing on The Graham Norton Show, the American Fiction star cheekily said, "There's no losing yet — it'll happen in its own due time."

He continued, "Colman [Domingo] will probably win," noting, "I know that I'm not going to win."

Despite being assured his chances, too, are bright, the 47-year-old said he is content to add to the club of prestigious nominees and named another likely winner in his opinion.

"Robert Downey Jr. is going to win, and he's incredibly deserving," he shared. "He's an incredible actor. You should give him love."

Noting, "And the fact that I get a chance to be nominated along with him and Mr. [Robert] De Niro and Ryan Gosling and [Mark] Ruffalo, I'm just happy to be in the room."