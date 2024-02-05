 
Monday, February 05, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Princess Diana 'flustered', danced with different men after King Charles refusal

Princess Diana wanted to dance with King Charles at Prince Andrew's birthday

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, February 05, 2024

Princess Diana flustered, danced with different men after King Charles refusal
Princess Diana 'flustered', danced with different men after King Charles refusal

Princess Diana was upset with King Charles and wanted to end her engagement, days before her wedding.

The Princess of Wales, was left unattended on Prince Andrew’s birthday as her to-be husband was busy with work.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward reveals: Diana was "in despair" so she "threw herself into dancing frantically with one man after another - and finally just dancing by herself."

The author added that Diana was seen "looking exhausted and lost in her thoughts yet still moving in slow, rhythmic time to some tune in her head."

She went home at around 5.30am, and told her father that she no longer wanted to marry Charles.

The author said: "She was distraught, flustered, angry and had no intention of ever going back. As far as Diana was concerned, the Royal Wedding was off."

It took her father to ‘talk around’ and make efforts to solve the rift before Diana agreed to marry again.

