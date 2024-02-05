 
menu
Monday, February 05, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle office art work has hidden meaning?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle office at home contains meaningful art work

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, February 05, 2024

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle office art work has hidden meaning?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle office art work has hidden meaning?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s office from home artwork is signification to the couple’s relationship, reveals an artist.

The Duke of Sussex was spotted sitting in his workspace during an old video, surrounded by pictures.

Artist Jennifer Vallez then excitedly shared the video on her Instagram and announced the artwork was made my her.

She said: "Omg. I am DYING!!!! A year or so ago, Meghan’s assistant requested prints of some of the drawings I created of her and Harry. I never expected to see that they REALLY have them in their house."

On her other account titled @sophieandlili, she shared a back story behind the artwork.

“I'll just say that no one on M's team asked for anything for free." She then added: "I knew [Meghan] had them because she sent a beautiful thank you card, but you just never know if they actually frame anything. I’m honored."

Grammy Awards complete winners list: Billie Eilish, Killer Mike, SZA bag trophy
Grammy Awards complete winners list: Billie Eilish, Killer Mike, SZA bag trophy
Halle Bailey reacts to motherhood vibes: 'I've reached maturity'
Halle Bailey reacts to motherhood vibes: 'I've reached maturity'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'hypocrites' for 'bullying' Queen Elizabeth II
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'hypocrites' for 'bullying' Queen Elizabeth II
Shannen Doherty doubles down on Alyssa Milano claims: 'Truth matter'
Shannen Doherty doubles down on Alyssa Milano claims: 'Truth matter'
Ice Cube gives hilarious response to Dr. Dre absence from Grammys
Ice Cube gives hilarious response to Dr. Dre absence from Grammys
Princess Diana 'flustered', danced with different men after King Charles refusal
Princess Diana 'flustered', danced with different men after King Charles refusal
Jennifer Lopez's past critic recalls bad press: 'We get it'! video
Jennifer Lopez's past critic recalls bad press: 'We get it'!
Sterling K. Brown already accepted defeat before Oscar
Sterling K. Brown already accepted defeat before Oscar
Grammy Awards 2024 nominations: Full List
Grammy Awards 2024 nominations: Full List
Jon Bon Jovi shares good news about Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi
Jon Bon Jovi shares good news about Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi
Exciting update related to Taylor Swift Super Bowl appearance
Exciting update related to Taylor Swift Super Bowl appearance
Princess Beatrice fans receive exciting news
Princess Beatrice fans receive exciting news