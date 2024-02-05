Prince Harry, Meghan Markle office art work has hidden meaning?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle office at home contains meaningful art work

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s office from home artwork is signification to the couple’s relationship, reveals an artist.

The Duke of Sussex was spotted sitting in his workspace during an old video, surrounded by pictures.

Artist Jennifer Vallez then excitedly shared the video on her Instagram and announced the artwork was made my her.

She said: "Omg. I am DYING!!!! A year or so ago, Meghan’s assistant requested prints of some of the drawings I created of her and Harry. I never expected to see that they REALLY have them in their house."

On her other account titled @sophieandlili, she shared a back story behind the artwork.

“I'll just say that no one on M's team asked for anything for free." She then added: "I knew [Meghan] had them because she sent a beautiful thank you card, but you just never know if they actually frame anything. I’m honored."