Monday, February 05, 2024
Grammys 2024: Miley Cyrus takes home record of the year trophy for ‘Flowers'

Monday, February 05, 2024

Miley Cyrus took home the trophy for her 2023 hit number Flowers at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards, officially becoming a two-time Grammy winner.

The singer first received the award for in the category of the best pop solo performance for Flowers before she was honoured with record of the year at the prestigious event.

In her acceptance speech, the Wrecking Ball singer said, "This award is amazing. But I really hope that it doesn't change anything because my life was beautiful yesterday.”

“Not everyone in the world will get a Grammy, but everyone in this world is spectacular," she added, "So please don't think that this is important, even though it's very important, right guys?"

She then thanked "everyone that's standing on this stage right now Tom, Tyler, Michael and Greg,” adding, “Our teams, my team, Crush, Columbia, my mommy, my sister, my love, my main gays because look how good I look."

However, the singer seemed to have snubbed her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, in her acceptance speech, as she continued: "Anyone else? Your wife, your fiancée, all the people that we love. Thank you all so much."

"I don't think I forgot anyone,” she said, before jokingly adding, “But I might have forgotten underwear. Bye!" 

