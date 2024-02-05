Jay-Z's speech leaves Beyonce ‘mortified' about next Grammys

Jay-Z’s speech could have lasting implications for Beyonce when it comes to the Grammys

Jay-Z’s spirited words at the Grammys left his wife Beyoncé feeling “mortified,” per an expert.

Taking to the stage at the Grammys, Jay-Z called out the awards for never honoring his wife with the Album of the Year award. However, body language expert Judi James says Beyoncé’s “frozen-looking” smile showed she was uncomfortable.

She noted: “Firstly there’s the fact that most women would prefer to stand up for themselves… Beyoncé’s frozen-looking, symmetric smile seems to hint that she might just be feeling as mortified as many women would.”

James also explained that the Young Forever singer called his wife “young lady” and said “‘I don’t want to embarrass this young lady...’”, meaning that he provided “clues in terms of how he might make her feel.”

James explained that “moaning” about not winning means next year’s Grammys will be “poignant for Beyonce,” because, “If she fails again she’ll be hurt but if she wins it, the hint will be that Jay-Z nailed it for her, rather than her own talent."

"Beyonce watches initially with an expression of delight and devotion,” noted James. However when her husband approached the matter of her snub and the camera pans to her, she was “no longer smiling, standing with her hands clasped in front of her torso in a barrier gesture.”

"His words made her global reaction so difficult thanks to hints of being a ‘sore loser’, no matter how justified his comments. She must have been grateful for the wide brim on her huge cowboy hat," she added.