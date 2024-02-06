 
menu
Tuesday, February 06, 2024
By
Mason Hughes

Billie Eilish admits 'Barbie' helped her get out of a ‘really dark place'

The 22-year-old singer was worried 'I did not feel seen at all' before Gerwig offered a ‘life-changing’ opportunity

By
Mason Hughes

Tuesday, February 06, 2024

Billie Eilish admits Barbie helped her get out of a ‘really dark place
Billie Eilish admits 'Barbie' helped her get out of a ‘really dark place'

After the momentous night of Academy Awards, Billie Eilish shared her experience of being a part of Barbie and earning two Grammys.

In the winners’ room, the Ocean Eyes singer revealed her struggle with writer’s block, "We had really been writing absolutely nothing” she noted.

"And even if we were coming up with stuff, it just didn't feel right. And I got really worried." Eilish continued.

"I felt like it was going to be over a little bit. I was in a really dark place; a really, really dark place, and it's kind of hard to think back to it." she added, discussing a troubled period of her life.

“But Greta came to us, she offered us this life-changing thing” she gushed and mentioned writing this song in around 2 hours, the Lovely singer told, “it was really special and powerful and I hold it deep, deep and dear to my heart.”

The Los Angeles, California native admitted that she ‘did not feel seen’ before the success of chartbuster Barbie song and now feels ‘very seen’ and ‘very heard’.

Billie Eilish is now Happier Than Ever as she won Two Grammys for What Was I Made For?. The musician also performed her winning ballad at the prestigious night with her brother Finneas O'Connell. 

Harry Potter's famed actors weigh in on Max's Reboot series
Harry Potter's famed actors weigh in on Max's Reboot series
Miley Cyrus pens heartfelt note after historic Grammys win
Miley Cyrus pens heartfelt note after historic Grammys win
Prince William, George face ‘serious knock' on family life after King Charles cancer
Prince William, George face ‘serious knock' on family life after King Charles cancer
Queen Camilla acting as ‘a rock' amid King Charles cancer diagnosis
Queen Camilla acting as ‘a rock' amid King Charles cancer diagnosis
Ariana Grande over the moon about Victoria Monét Grammy wins
Ariana Grande over the moon about Victoria Monét Grammy wins
Prince Harry's reaction to King Charles' cancer diagnosis
Prince Harry's reaction to King Charles' cancer diagnosis
King Charles releases full statement on cancer diagnosis
King Charles releases full statement on cancer diagnosis
King Charles diagnosed with cancer years after Queen Elizabeth
King Charles diagnosed with cancer years after Queen Elizabeth
Princess Kate's return to work after surgery could take ‘six to nine months'
Princess Kate's return to work after surgery could take ‘six to nine months'
Gwen Stefani opens up about bringing kids on the road: 'Felt so right'
Gwen Stefani opens up about bringing kids on the road: 'Felt so right'
Princess Kate sent heartfelt letter to grieving Kate Garraway from hospital
Princess Kate sent heartfelt letter to grieving Kate Garraway from hospital
Miley Cyrus' bodyguard sparks concern among fans with THIS move
Miley Cyrus' bodyguard sparks concern among fans with THIS move