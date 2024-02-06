The 22-year-old singer was worried 'I did not feel seen at all' before Gerwig offered a ‘life-changing’ opportunity

Billie Eilish admits 'Barbie' helped her get out of a ‘really dark place'

After the momentous night of Academy Awards, Billie Eilish shared her experience of being a part of Barbie and earning two Grammys.

In the winners’ room, the Ocean Eyes singer revealed her struggle with writer’s block, "We had really been writing absolutely nothing” she noted.

"And even if we were coming up with stuff, it just didn't feel right. And I got really worried." Eilish continued.

"I felt like it was going to be over a little bit. I was in a really dark place; a really, really dark place, and it's kind of hard to think back to it." she added, discussing a troubled period of her life.

“But Greta came to us, she offered us this life-changing thing” she gushed and mentioned writing this song in around 2 hours, the Lovely singer told, “it was really special and powerful and I hold it deep, deep and dear to my heart.”

The Los Angeles, California native admitted that she ‘did not feel seen’ before the success of chartbuster Barbie song and now feels ‘very seen’ and ‘very heard’.

Billie Eilish is now Happier Than Ever as she won Two Grammys for What Was I Made For?. The musician also performed her winning ballad at the prestigious night with her brother Finneas O'Connell.