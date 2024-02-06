During a MegaCon panel, Mathew Lewis and Jason Isaacs expressed their thoughts on reprising roles in the upcoming 'Harry Potter’ Reboot

Harry Potter’s famed actors weigh in on Max’s Reboot series

Mathew Lewis and Jason Isaacs from the globally acclaimed Wizarding World discussed a possible return to TV screens in reprised roles.

During a Harry Potter panel at MegaCon in Orlando, Isaac, known for his role as Lucius Malfoy, joked about playing Dobby (the house elf) in the upcoming series as he will not be needing makeup, but could “just waltz in” and “steal the whole scene”.

While Lewis, who portrayed Neville Longbottom in the original film, made a more thoughtful remark, “Gosh, I have no idea. It’s very difficult as well because everyone just did such a wonderful job.”

Admitting that he’s ‘too old’ to play Neville, the 34-year-old English actor reluctantly picked to replicate the Defense Against the Dark Arts teacher, Remus Lupin.

“The character I enjoyed was Professor Lupin” he noted. Although the wizarding alumnus expressed that David Thewlis “could never be beaten” for the portrayal of a remarkable professor and werewolf, if he were to play a role, Lupin would be his choice.

It is pertinent to note that the original Harry Potter books will be adapted into a TV show which will have seven separate seasons with each season covering a single book.

While the show is recasting the entire cast, the audience is eager to go back to Hogwarts for a fresh yet nostalgic experience.